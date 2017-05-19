Adopt a Road

Would you like to make a difference and help keep Estill County beautiful? If you’ve answered yes to both these questions, then we may be able to help!!We are enrolling new groups and making new assignments for our Adopt-a-Road program. We want to work with your club, church group or other 501c3 to clean-up our county roadsides. We will pay qualified groups $50 per mile, provide trash bags, vests and gloves up to 3 times per year. If interested in participating, please call Estill County Solid Waste Coordinator Kim Dawes at 723-7524 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion Post #79 5th Annual Car and Bike Show and Burn Out

The American Legion Post 79 will be having their 5th Annual Car and Bike Show Saturady, June 10. Registration begins at 10 a.m., at theAmerican Legion Post 79, Miler’s Creek Road, Ravenna, KY. There will be some of the greatest food available, door prizes, a 50/50 pot, and more. Plaques will be given for fist 50 cars, prizes will be given for Commander’s Choice, Honor Gaurd Choice, Jimmy Bryant memorial, Young Cruiser Award, two classes- 1975 and BACK (Top 15), and 1976 to present (Top 7), The Best of Ford, The best of GM, The Best of Mopar, Best Speciality (Foreign), and Rat/Rod, and Club participation. Bike trophies will be given for Best Custom, Best Original, Best Trike, and Best Rat. Additional awards will be given for Best Dresser. Burn out tropies will be given for first, second, and third place. For more information call Jack at 606-723-4045 or Willard at 606-723-2318.

American Legion Post #79 Ladies Auxiliary Sock Hop

American Legion Post # 79 Ladies Auxilary Sock Hop will be held Saturday, June 10 at the American Legion Post #79, Miller’s Creek Road, Ravenna, KY, beginning at 8 p.m. Dress in your favorite era, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s or other erea. There will be a $5 cober charge. The music will be provided by Kenny Chenault.

American Legion to Place Flags

On May 27, the American Legion, along with the Boy Scout Troops and Girl Scouts, will be placing flags on Veterans graves all around Estill County. We will meet at the American Legion Post and get started at 8 a.m. If you would like to help honor our fallen Veterans, you are invited to come out and help.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum & Wallace Hospital

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the one-hour class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, contact 606-726-2119.

Bergman House Closes

The Bergman House Bed and Breakfast is now officially closed, as of May 1, 2017. Thank you for your patronage and referrals.

Board of Commissioners meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness classes end May 24

Body Fitness exercise classes with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, R.N. will end May 24. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County Extension Offices located on Golden Court off of Stacy Lane Road. A $3 donation is suggested per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.See you in the Fall.

Charlie Company Breakfasts

There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

Community Chorus Spring Concert

The Estill County Community Chorus Annual Spring Concert will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church at 243 Main St., Irvine. We will be singing a variety of show tunes, folk songs, and some sacred songs. Our conductor is Dr. Rose D. Daniels of Richmond, and our accompanist is William Robinson of London. Also, the Irvine United Methodist Handbell Choir will be performing. We hope that since the Mountain Mushroom Festival and the Arts Council play is over, and schools have ended, that people will come out to hear and enjoy some beautiful and fun music pieces. We have been busy rehearsing since the beginning of March this year, and we think you will be pleased to hear the harmony that we have achieved.

ECHS Class of 1967

The 1967 Class of Estill County High School will celebrate its 50 anniversary at 6 p.m., June 17, at Michael’s restaurant in Ravenna. This is open to anyone who attended as freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors. We are attempting to contact as many as we can, but ask that you pass this information on to others that may have been a part of this class. It will be a wonderful time to rekindle old friendships.

If you plan to attend or need more information contact Becky at 606-723-7119, or Peggy at 606-643-5014 by May 20. Hope to hear from you.

Estill County Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

The Estill County Lions Club will be having their annual pancake breakfast at First Christian Church Saturday, May 20, from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5 for all you can eat.

Four Seasons Garden Club

The Four Seasons Garden Club will meet Thursday, May 18, at 3 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church pavilion. “Butterfly Gardens” will be the program. The public is welcome to attend. The object of the club is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs; to aid in the protection of native trees, plants, and birds; and to promote cleanliness, beauty, and improvement of property in Estill County. New members are welcome to join the club which meets on the third Thursday of each month. Francine Bonny is the club president. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Club, Inc.

Free Diabetes Program

There will be a free diabetes program held May 23 and May 25, form 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the Madison County Health Department, 216 Boggs Lane, Richmond, KY. The diabetes classes are free. Call today to sign up (859) 228-2044.

Free Excel and Math Classes

Build your skills now. Take Free Computer Classes in Excel & Math. Afternoon and Evening classes are available. Instructor: Jennifer Napier. Estill County Adult Education @ 606-723-7323.

GED Dates

Upcoming GED dates in Estill County are May 13 and June 10. Scholarships are available. Call the Estill County Adult Education Center at 723-7323 for further information.

Holes for Hoops

The 11th Annual Holes for Hoops Golf Scramble will be Saturday, June 10, at the Estill County Golf Club. It is sponsored by the Estill County Boys basketball team, and all proceeds will be given to the team. A scramble format played from 4-some with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $50 per player, and $200 per team. Fee includes 18 holes of golf, including cart; lunch served at 1 p.m.; excellent prizes, and an opportunity to support the young men of ECHS. Extras include: Mulligans, $5 each (2 maximum). For additional information, contact: Coach Bentley at 859-200-3704 or Jon.Bentley@still.kyschools.us; or Coach Benton at 859-248-7335 or Rick.Benton@estill.kyschools.us.

Kentucky Homeplace Offers

Connecting Kids

Right now your child could be one of millions of children up to age 19 who are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. A family of 4 earning up to $52,000 a year, or more, may qualify for their children to receive coverage including regular check-ups, immunizations, doctor and dentist visits, prescriptions and more. Community Health Workers with Kentucky Homeplace currently serve 40 eastern Kentucky counties to assist parents in connecting kids to this important coverage. It’s a helping hand for parents. In Estill, Madison, Powell and Wolfe Counties call Whitney Bingham at 606-496-5224 for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant. Kathy Watson will speak about the Estill County Public Library. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

May Memorial Service

On Tues., May 23, at 6 p.m., First Baptist Church in Richmond will host a May Memorial service. Hospice Care Plus is hosting the annual service to give the community the chance to remember loved ones as Memorial Day approaches. To request a memorial candle and have a name added to the reading of names, contact Nikki at 859-756-4755 or hospice@hospicecp.org. To learn more, visit hospicecareplus.org. All are welcome.

New Hospice Volunteer Training

There will be a hospice volunteer training on Sat., May 20, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hospice Care Plus is seeking new volunteers to help in patient care, office support, gardening, and many other areas. To sign up for the training, contact Stefanie at 859-626-9292 or hospice@hospicecp.org. Learn more at hospicecareplus.org. Teens 14 and up are welcome.

Spiritual Recovery Group

A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

Tuition Help

Would you like to go back to school? Do you need help with tuition? Great News! The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) has made funds available for tuition assistance in high demand careers for unemployed or underemployed job seekers who qualify. Call the Estill County Adult Education Program for more information at 723-7323.

Twin City Kruzerz Cruise

The Twin City Kruzerz will be taking a cruise Thursday, May 18. We will meet at the fair ground at 9:30 a.m. If you are a member or interested in becoming a member bring a covered dish and your drinks. The Twin City Kruzerz will furnish the fried chicken. We are going to see the waterfall in Gray Hawk, then travel to Manchester for a picnic. If you can come call Melvin Williams at 723-5447 and let him know.

