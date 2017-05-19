Ravenna Christian offers Free Movie

Ravenna Christian Church will host a free movie night on Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. We will watch the movie “What If” and have a taco bar, drink and dessert. Bring a friend and join us. Everyone is welcome!

White Oak Church of God Revival

You are invited to special revival services at White Oak Church of God May 21 through May 24. Starting Sunday night at 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday nights starting at 7 p.m. with special singing each night. Rev. Dennis Creech will be preaching.