Brent Wainscott

CVT Sports Columnist

A few weeks ago, I did an article on the Cincinnati Reds torrid hot start to the 2017 campaign, which was rather impressive. But, I, along with many others, predicted it would be short lived and for the most part we were right, to an extent. After my article the Reds would go on to drop eight of their last 11 in the month of April, but May has been a great month for the Reds as well. The Reds have started the month of May with a record of 7-2. Hopefully we can see the Reds keep this up.

The reason the Reds have had a great start to the month of May is because players who were struggling in April are starting to step up. The two obvious players who have done so are also the two biggest stars on the team. Joey Votto started the season off cold as ice but he is now heating up as he now leads the teams in home runs and RBI’s. Billy Hamilton is the other as he has been nothing short of phenomenal lately. In the last week, Billy Hamilton is batting .333, with 2 doubles, 3 triples, and home run. When Billy Hamilton is on base, this team is dangerous. Those two heating up the past few games have helped the Reds stay in heavy contention for first place in the NL central.

Now, one thing that has cooled off is the Reds pitching. Now, this no respect to Bronson Arroyo, he is a world series champion, and he was great once, but I do not think it is really a great thing that he leads the team in ins. I just find that a bit odd considering Bronson, himself, did not think he had the best chance to make the team, but I guess if he is winning games it is good for the club. I just found that to be an odd stat an I cannot tell if this is a good omen or not. Granted the pitching staff in Cincinnati is young, and will be great in the future, they have shown their youth here and there. Especially to Milwaukee’s Eric Thames, who has dominated Reds pitching this year hitting an astounding eight home runs against the Reds.

Now, even though the Reds have cooled off and finished April a little rocky, they are still only a half game back from first place in the NL central. It is clear the Reds are starting to heat up again, and I think we will see them really start to turn it on after this series with the Yankees, whom has the best record in baseball. Do not give up on the Reds just yet, it is a long season and you can tell, even though there are a few bumps in the road, this team is growing.