At left are Estill Springs Agate show/Attendance Contest winners. These students had to maintain 95% attendance over an 8 day period. Their names were selected from a list of 230 students who had accomplished this goal. The winners all were given an agate based prize for being selected. A special thanks to all the vendors at the Rock and Gem show for donating the prizes. The contest was a huge success!
Abigail Watkins
Brianna Bernard
Reese Carpenter
Kaleah LeMaster
Emma LaFountain
Kaden Thacker
Mason Raider
Lyndsie Powell
Joseph Dunaway
Isaiah Rawlins (not pictured)