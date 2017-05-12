At left are Estill Springs Agate show/Attendance Contest winners. These students had to maintain 95% attendance over an 8 day period. Their names were selected from a list of 230 students who had accomplished this goal. The winners all were given an agate based prize for being selected. A special thanks to all the vendors at the Rock and Gem show for donating the prizes. The contest was a huge success!

Abigail Watkins

Brianna Bernard

Reese Carpenter

Kaleah LeMaster

Emma LaFountain

Kaden Thacker

Mason Raider

Lyndsie Powell

Joseph Dunaway

Isaiah Rawlins (not pictured)