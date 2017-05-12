Ruth McIntosh Henry, 75, of Cantrell Street in Irvine died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Baptist Health Lexington following a long illness. She was born June 27, 1941 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late P.B. and Emma Murdell McIntosh. She was a retired Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center employee and a member of the Irvine First Christian Church and the Lions Club. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, F.W. Henry.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff Crouch and Henry Crouch and wife, Evonne Crouch, both of Estill County; one grandchild, Jeffery Crouch; and two brothers, Jerry McIntosh and Danny McIntosh and wife, Sharon McIntiosh, both of Estill County.

She was preceded in death by several siblings.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, May 5, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Clay Parker. Burial at the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Duvall, Bobby Sherrard, Tobo Bryant, Pete Dawes, Dave Schnittker, and Ray Snowden. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Estill County Lions Club.

Teddy R. Scott, 71, of Laurel Street in Irvine died Monday, May 8, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a short illness. He was born April 26, 1946 in Ransom, KY and was the son of the late Woodrow and Gladys Blackburn Scott. He was a United States Navy veteran and a retired Sherman Williams employee. He attended the Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Jones Scott.

He is survived by a daughter, Christina Scott of South Carolina; a son, Benjamin Scott of Indiana; two step-daughters, Angie Clowers of Estill County, and Carol Clowers of Estill County; three step-sons, Mike Means of Texas, Stanley Means of Estill County, and Darrell Means of Ohio; four sisters, Patsy McClure of Ohio, Peggy Rose of Tennessee, Judy Good of Maryland, and Dorothy Steele of Pike County; a brother, Jackie Scott of Ohio; 19 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, David Scott; a step-son, Kenneth Therm Means; a sister, Bunny DeLauder; and two brothers, Wilkie Scott and Michael Scott.

Memorial services will be conducted June 3, 2017, at the Salem Cemetery. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Glendon Edward Horn, 64, of Sweet Lick Road in Irvine, died Sunday, April 23, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center, following a long illness. He was born March 30, 1953, in Estill County, a son of the late Charlie Green and Cubie Rawlins Horn. He was a construction worker and had lived in Estill County all of his life. He attended the Church of God.

He is survived by a sister, Sandra Eleen Newton and husband, Tony Newton of Estill County; and a brother, Chester Ray Horn of Lexington.

He was preceded in death by eight siblings, Ruby Eleen Horn, Harold Horn, William “Bill” Horn, Charlie Green Horn Jr., James Horn, Roscoe Horn, Russell Horn, and Jesse Horn.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, April 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Danny Neal. Burial in the Rawlins Cemetery.

Brenda L. Reed, 74, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017. She was born April 6, 1943 in Powell County to the late Dewey and Eva Faye Pasley Willoughby.

She is survived by two sons, Fred Reed Sr. of Clay City, and Phillip “Boomer” Reed and wife, Lori Reed of Prestonsburg; a daughter, Londa Trent and husband, Charlie Trent; a brother, Peter Misuinus; three sisters, Kathy Howell, Cindy Sexton, and Penny Willoughby; grandchildren, Savannah Reed, Fred Reed Jr., Haley Reed, Phillip Reed Jr., Dakota Reed, Joshua Lewis, Sarai Messmear, Debrianna Lewis, Charles Trent, and Miranda Trent; and six great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Thursday, May 4, at the Horn Cemetery on Cressy Road at Hargett.

Arrangements by Davis & Davis Funeral Home of Stanton.