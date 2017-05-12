Adopt a Road

Would you like to make a difference and help keep Estill County beautiful? If you’ve answered yes to both these questions, then we may be able to help!!We are enrolling new groups and making new assignments for our Adopt-a-Road program. We want to work with your club, church group or other 501c3 to clean-up our county roadsides. We will pay qualified groups $50 per mile, provide trash bags, vests and gloves up to 3 times per year. If interested in participating, please call Estill County Solid Waste Coordinator Kim Dawes at 723-7524 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum & Wallace Hospital

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the one-hour class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, contact 606-726-2119.

Bergman House Closes

The Bergman House Bed and Breakfast is now officially closed, as of May 1, 2017. Thank you for your patronage and referrals.

Blood Drive

Area donors are invited to give so others may live at the upcoming Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) blood drive in the Estill County community. It will take place on Sat., May 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the fellowship hall at 270 Main St. in Irvine.

Board of Commissioners meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness classes

Body Fitness exercise classes with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, R.N. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, difficulty moving. The classes use gentle exercise and movement to build strength and flexibility. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County Extension Offices located on Golden Court off of Stacy Lane Road. A $3 donation is suggested per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Charlie Company Breakfasts

There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

ECHS Class of 1967

The 1967 Class of Estill County High School will celebrate its 50 anniversary at 6 p.m., June 17, at Michael’s restaurant in Ravenna. This is open to anyone who attended as freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors. We are attempting to contact as many as we can, but ask that you pass this information on to others that may have been a part of this class. It will be a wonderful time to rekindle old friendships.

If you plan to attend or need more information contact Becky at 606-723-7119, or Peggy at 606-643-5014 by May 20. Hope to hear from you.

Estill County Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

The Estill County Lions Club will be having their annual pancake breakfast at First Christian Church Saturday, May 20, from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5 for all you can eat.

Free Diabetes Program

There will be a free diabetes program held May 23 and May 25, form 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the Madison County Health Department, 216 Boggs Lane, Richmond, KY. The diabetes classes are free. Call today to sign up (859) 228-2044.

Free Excel and Math Classes

Build your skills now. Take Free Computer Classes in Excel & Math. Afternoon and Evening classes are available. Instructor: Jennifer Napier. Estill County Adult Education @ 606-723-7323.

GED Dates

Upcoming GED dates in Estill County are May 13 and June 10. Scholarships are available. Call the Estill County Adult Education Center at 723-7323 for further information.

Job Fair

On May 12, 2017, there will be a job fair at BCTC in Winchester, from·9 to 11 a.m. for veterans and May graduates. The job fair will be from noon to 2 p.m, and is open to the public. Sixty plus employers are expected.

Kentucky Homeplace Offers

Connecting Kids

Right now your child could be one of millions of children up to age 19 who are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. A family of 4 earning up to $52,000 a year, or more, may qualify for their children to receive coverage including regular check-ups, immunizations, doctor and dentist visits, prescriptions and more. Community Health Workers with Kentucky Homeplace currently serve 40 eastern Kentucky counties to assist parents in connecting kids to this important coverage. It’s a helping hand for parents. In Estill, Madison, Powell and Wolfe Counties call Whitney Bingham at 606-496-5224 for more information.

Kiwanis Club Special Speaker

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant. David Brown Kinloch with Shaker Landing Hydro Associates will be the speaker. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 95 years. Come and make a difference.

Retirees Luncheon

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 9, at Bruen’s Restaurant in Stanton. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Spiritual Recovery Group

A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

Tuition Help

Would you like to go back to school? Do you need help with tuition? Great News! The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) has made funds available for tuition assistance in high demand careers for unemployed or underemployed job seekers who qualify. Call the Estill County Adult Education Program for more information at 723-7323.

Twin City Kruzerz 1st Cruise-in

Twin City Kruzerz will be having our 1st Cruise-in in Irvine Saturday, May 13, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. We would like to invite everyone to come out and enjoy some great looking cars and trucks. We will be having Match Box car races for the children, with one winning a trophy. Great music and fellowship in downtown Irvine. We hope to see you there.

Twin City Kruzerz Cruise

The Twin City Kruzerz will be taking a cruise Thursday, May 18. We will meet at the fair ground at 9:30 a.m. If you are a member or interested in becoming a member bring a covered dish and your drinks. The Twin City Kruzerz will furnish the fried chicken. We are going to see the waterfall in Gray Hawk, then travel to Manchester for a picnic. If you can come call Melvin Williams at 723-5447 and let him know.

Wood Bat Tournament

The 2017 Bob Cene Memorial 18u/17u Wood Bat Tournament needs only 2 more teams to fill tournament. Contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581 for information.

