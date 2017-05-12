House of Prayer Singing

There will be a singing, Saturday, May 13, beginning at 6 p.m., at the House of Prayer, 535 Dark Hollow Road, Irvine, featured singers will be Homer Whitley and family and The Paraise Singeres. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone welcome.

Old Time Baptist Church singing

There will be a singing at the Old Time Baptist Church Saturday, May 13, beginning at 7 p.m. The Watson Family will be the guest singers. Everyone is welcome to come and sing.

Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church of God Singing

There will be a benefit singing for Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church of God Saturday, May 13, beginning at 7 p.m. Benefit for church upkeep. Bro. Robert means will be a featured singer and will preach at the Sunday night service. Other singers will also be singing.

White Oak Church of God Revival

You are invited to special revival services at White Oak Church of God May 21 through May 24. Starting Sunday night at 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday nights starting at 7 p.m. with special singing each night. Rev. Dennis Creech will be preaching.