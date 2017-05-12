By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

The sounds of laughter and horses neighing rang throughout the Carhartt factory premises last week.

Donna Carter, human resources representative at Carhartt, said the company tries to have some sort of employee engagement activity every month or so to encourage team building.

For the month of May, they planned some Derby Day fun.

On Thursday, employees of the Carhartt sewing factory decorated hats and paraded around the sewing room. Prizes were awarded for the best hats.

On Friday, at the Irvine Supply Chain Operations Center, teams paraded their stick horses around the parking lot and prizes were award for originality, presentation, creativity, etc.

Carter said that teams were supplied on Monday with fabric, a stick, and stuffing to create their stick horses, but anything else they used to decorate with, they provided themselves.

“Some were absolutely beautiful,” Carter said.

“Teams had all week to sew their horses from raw materials provided and found around the office, based on a pattern designed by Deborah Newman from our Patterns & Marking team,” said Carter.

“Creative associates named their horses, crafted background stories, and even rapped like Sir Mix-a-lot to impress the judges. Prizes were awarded for the originality, presentation and quality. Then we had prizes awarded for the race winners.”