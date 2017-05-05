Carhartt and Citizens Guaranty Bank recently partnered with Estill Springs Elementary and West Irvine Intermediate Family Resource Centers to provide on-the-job training for students in grades 1st – 5th. Students had the opportunity to learn about how a bank operates and how important it is to be a team player on an assembly line. Students also learned about important employee character traits such as attendance, behavior, expectations and doing the right thing! The Family Resource Centers are so thankful for Carhartt and Citizen Guaranty Banks’ support to provide real-life job training for our students.