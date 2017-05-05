Blanch Griffith, 82, formerly of Estill County, died in Dayton, Ohio. She was born in 1935.

Visitation was held Thursday, April 27, at Franklin Church of God,704 River Street, Franklin, Ohio.

Newcomer Funeral Home of Dayton is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Dewayne “Spike” Kinder, 49, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at his home following a short illness. He was born January 11, 1968 in Clark County and was the son of Elaine Gray Levi and the late John William Kinder. He was a construction worker and did directional drilling. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha at Eastern Kentucky University. He attended the Church of God and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Elaine Gray Levi and Jesse Levi of Ravenna; a brother, Matthew Allen Gray of Estill County; a special uncle, Lonnie Allen Gray; his godmother, Madalene Wasson; and a close friend, Jeff Walton.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, April 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial at the Marcum Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lonnie Gray, Linville Gray, Donnie Tipton, David Gray, Greg Bryant, and Ronnie McKinney. Honorary pallbearers were Members of the Gum Springs Church of God.

David Wayne Hackworth, 58 of Waco, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was a beloved son, husband, father and grandfather. He was born June 13, 1958 in Richmond, and he was a retired Emergency Maintenance Tech. at Eastern Kentucky University.

He is survived by his mother, Bonita Cain, and step-father, Paul Cain of Waco; his wife, Merinda Hackworth of Waco; a son, Timothy Hackworth and wife, Mary Hackworth of Paint Lick; a stepson, Bruce Beagle of Waco; three stepdaughters, Sandra True and husband, Bruce True, Rita Strange and husband, Edgar Strange, and Dana Banta and husband, Kevin Banta, all of Winchester; 17 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three brothers: Anthony Hackworth of Quitman, Alaska, Greg Hackworth and wife, Audrey Hackworth of Irvine, and Tobey Ballinger and wife, Melissa Ballinger of Jeffersonville; one uncle, Cecil Richardson and wife, Annabell Richardson of Richmond; and one aunt, Theda White of Richmond.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hackworth; and a son, David Hackworth.

Funeral services were held at Wednesday, May 3, at the Grayson Funeral Home, 201 7th Avenue in Clay City with Bro Edgar Strange and Bro. Greg Hackworth officiating. Burial in the Powell’s Valley Cemetery.

Martillie J. McKinney Rich, 71 died April 14, 2017 at her home in Riverside, California following a long illness. She was born March 16, 1946 in Estill County to Benjamin and Lucy Mae McKinney.

She is survived by a son, Benjamin Rich, six grandchildren, and four great grand children, and many nieces and nephews; a sister, Shirley McKinney Brant of Riverside, California; three brothers, Ron McKinney of Irvine, Dannie McKinney of Irvine, and James McKinney of Washington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Neal Rich; and a daughter, Gleda Renaye Sileo.

A celebration of life was held at the Pentecostal Church of God in Bloomington, California on April 29. Burial at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

Martillie and her husband were pastors and evangelists for many years and had the privilege of ministering to the people of Russia. They were a blessing and loved by many people.

Leonard Carl Hall, 74, widower of Lilly Hall, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Fountain Circle Nursing Home in Winchester, Kentucky. He was born on May 24, 1942 in Estill County to the late Beedee and Cecil Hall. He was a retired general laborer.

He is survived by three sons, Teddy L. Hall, Jacob Hall, and Thomas Hall; two stepsons, Matthew Eversol, and Daniel Eversol; two brothers, Harvey Hall, and Bug Hall; one sister, Edith Hall; one special daughter, Emma Lee Scott; one special cousin, Jimmy Wayne Wooten; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sherry Lynn Hall; and one son, Eddie Carl Hall.

Graveside services were Wednesday, May 3, at the Hall Cemetery in Estill County. Pallbearers were Teddy Charles, Lonnie Cooper, Jimmy Wooten, Jacob Hall, Daniel Eversol, and Bug Hall. Honorary pallbearer was Matt Eversol.

Scobee Funeral Home of Winchester is in charge of the arrangements.