By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

The strongest storms Estill County has seen in years damaged random sections of the county with winds as high as 100 mph on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Eighteen homes were considered destroyed, with at least roofs blown off. It is estimated that 175 homes were damaged, 24 of those with major damage.

Power lines snapped in South Irvine, and along Kirkland Avenue near the Click farm. Several homes and businesses lost roofs in Ravenna and on Cantrill Street. A section of roof was ripped off Pizza Hut on Richmond Rd.

Terry Barnes lost the roof of his building when the roof of the building next door to him landed on it.

Ravenna Greenhouse suffered some serious damage to the shop and the greenhouse, and Thompson’s apartments in Ravenna lost roofs also.

The car wash on River Drive collapsed.

Jerry and Sherry Dixon on Red Lick Rd., lost a barn housing a saw mill and other farm equipment. The garage attached to the side of their house was destroyed, and a vintage car housed inside the garage was damaged.

Some of the Dixon’s cattle ended up in another pasture, approximately a quarter of a mile from their previous location. Jerry says he thinks the wind picked them up and moved them, because the fences were intact and “cows don’t jump fences.”

On Friday afternoon, Dixon’s farm already looked a lot better, after a busload of Madison Central students came to pick up debris from his fences and pastures.

The wind left a path of destruction from the Dixon farm as it crossed Station Camp Creek to the Wagersville side. Broken and downed trees was visible at the creek bank, then the wind blasted across a pasture to the home of Lisa and Robin Bicknell where several trees fell on and around their house. Garrett Fike, Glenn Clark and Steven Northern, also on Wagersville Rd., had downed trees and lost roofs from barns.

One of the hardest hit areas of the county include the home of Troy and Betty Rose at Drowning Creek. Their home was severely damaged, as well as some outbuildings and vehicles.

Many were caught off guard by the storm because morning weather reports at first did not list Estill County as being under a severe thunderstorm watch at first. The storm hit hardest around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Schools were closed Thursday and Friday as clean-up efforts began.

Despite the severity of the damage to homes, businesses and landscaping, no serious injuries were reported.

About 1,800 KU customers were without power and an unknown number of Jackson Energy customers following the storm on Wednesday. Power was restored to most residences by the end of the day on March 2.

Many were caught off guard by the storm because morning weather reports at first did not list Estill County as being under a severe thunderstorm watch at first. The storm hit hardest around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Schools were closed Thursday and Friday as clean-up efforts began.

While the power of the wind to destroy was evident, so became the strength of the community and the willingness of folks to help one another as volunteers organized.

A Red Cross shelter was opened at Estill Springs Elementary, and a donation drop off was opened at Christian Worship Center on Broadway. The church also served meals for first responders, and Helping Hands Ministry donated clothing and other items.

Four hundred meals from Panera Bread were served at the National Guard Armory in Ravenna, courtesy of Father Jim Sichko of Richmond. The armory was the headquarters for volunteer efforts.

Carhartt held their annual “Day of Giving” early this year, said Jennifer Strauel, a human resources manager at Carhartt. Bundled in her Carhartt coat, hat, and gloves, she explained that employees got a paid day off to assist with clean-ups on a cold Friday morning. About 45 of them chose to help.

Governor Matt Bevin declared a state of emergency after the storms, and Red Cross Volunteers also began working the area for those who did not have time to come to the shelter for vouchers.

Farm Bureau Insurance brought in a mobile unit to assist with the high number of claims.

Chad Neal with EMS said on Tuesday that shelters were closed, because “everybody’s found a place to go.” He also said that “Team Rubicon,” a volunteer group of veterans and service members, is staying at the National Guard Armory and will be assisting with storm clean-up until at least Saturday.

Emergency management asks that any Estill County resident that has not reported damage to their property to please contact their office at 723-6533.