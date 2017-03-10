“West Irvine Intermediate hosted the 26th Annual KAAC Governor’s Scholar Regional Competition on Saturday, March 4,” said Sara Stringfield, Family Resource Manager at WII. “The competition was a huge success due to the overwhelming support we received from our community partners, parents and school staff. A special thank you to the community partners who donated items including Calvary Baptist Church, Michael’s, Steam Engine Pizza, Little Caesars, Clay City IGA, La Cabana, Ravenna Food Mart and Wendys.