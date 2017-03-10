Juanita Fowler Collinsworth, 88, of Milford, Ohio died February 21, 2017 at Florentine Gardens in Milford, Ohio. She was born February 3, 1929 to the late Elbert V. and Provie Marcum Fowler. She worked as a hairdresser for many years in Cincinnati before retiring. She was of Baptist faith. She is survived by a son, Gary Lynn Gilmore and wife, Judy Gilmore; two step-daughters, Cindy Butler, and Paulette Gould; two grandchildren, Brian Gilmore, and Michael Gilmore and wife, Amy Gilmore; three step-grandchildren, A. J. Butler, John Collinsworth, and Joe Collinsworth; great grandchildren, Meridith, Braden, and Sara; two sisters, Shelby Pitman and husband, Frank Pitman of Nichlosville, Kentucky and JoanWagers of Saint Johns, Florida; and several nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Collinsworth; a step son, John Collinsworth; a sister Armeda Thomas; three brothers, Vinson Fowler, Lewis Frank Fowler, and J. B. Fowler. Memorial services are planned for a later date.

Abraham “Abie” Ferrell Lewis, 76, of Irvine, died at his home on Friday, March 3, 2017 surrounded by family. He served in the National Guard for nine years. He worked as a mail carrier for five years, and retired from Blue Grass Army Depot after 26 years. He was a Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Irvine First Christian Church. He was a Mason, as well as an Eagle Scout. He loved playing golf, fishing, and telling others about Christ. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Walker Lewis; his daughter Melissa Barnes and husband, Rodney Barnes; his son, Chris Lewis and wife, Lorri Lewis; six grandchildren, Erin, Molly, Jack, Megan, Rachel, and Cierra. He was preceded in death by his father, Ferrell Lewis; his mother, Dellarie Thomas Lewis; his sister, Dawn Bolton; his half-brother, Dana Lewis; also one niece and two nephews.

A celebration of life service was held Monday, March 6, 2017, at Irvine First Christian Church on Main St. with Bro. Greg Humpert officiating. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Roger Riddell, Ralph Howe, Joedy Ohr, Melvin Williams, Bill Marcum, and Tracy Snowden. Honorary pallbearers were Donald Hardy, Bobby Sherrard, Carroll Hughes, Glenn Sexton, Earl Blackwell, and Dobin Walters. Memorial Donations may be sent to Hospice.

Lydia Sparks McKinney, 95, of Irvine, died Friday, February 24, 2017. A native of Estill County, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Lillie West Sparks. She was a retired county treasurer and homemaker. Survivors include her son, Jerry McKinney and wife, Christie McKinney; granddaughters, Meg McKinney, and Molly McKinney; sisters, Hazel Noland, and Estine King and husband, Paul King; brothers, Eli Sparks, Jr., Phillip Sparks and wife, Linda Sparks, and Michael Sparks; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Smith; and brothers, Earl Sparks, Donald Sparks, and Delbert Sparks. Services were held on Friday, March 3, at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Bro. Sherl Thomas officiating. Burial in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Ethel Rawlins Powell, 98, widow of Carl Powell, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond after a long illness. A native of Estill County, she was the daughter of the late Granville and Mary Finney Rawlins. Survivors include her son, Clyde Neal and wife, Teresa Neal; daughter, Jeannette Neal; brother, Clyde Rawlins; three grandchildren, Melissa Ferguson-Canon, Lisa Lumpkins and husband, Brandon Lumpkins, Earl Ray Neal and wife, Holly Neal; great grandchildren, Chris Ferguson, Jake Canon, Tyler Canon, Brandi Harrison, Ethan Neal, Carson Neal, and Addison Neal; and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Jones; brothers, Clarence Rawlins, Teddy Rawlins, and Earl Rawlins; and a sister, Flora Horn. Services were held Saturday, March 4, at Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Earl Ray Neal, Brandon Lumpkins, Tony Shouse, Larry Carpenter, Ronald Bryant, and Stoney Cooper. Honorary pallbearers were Pam Harding, Rodney Davis, Joey Howard, Kirk Rose, and Jim Baechtold. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations instead be made to the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Marie Hobbs Smith, 85, of Ticky Fork Drive in Ravenna, died Friday, February 24, at the University of Kentucky Hospital, following a short illness. She was born May 31, 1931, in Estill County, the daughter of the late Sherman and Carrie Miller Dixon. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all of her life. She attended the Rice Station Christian Church and the Senior Citizens Center. She was preceded in death by 2 Husbands: Bill Smith and Herbert Hobbs. She is survived by four daughters, Anita Marcum of Estill County, Mildred Moore of Madison County, Janice Flynn of Estill County, and Cheryl Embs of Estill County; two sons, James Hobbs of Estill County, and Ricky Hobbs of Estill County; a brother, Odell Dixon of Madison County; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Doug Hobbs; and two grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, February 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kirk Scott officiating. Burial in the Marcum Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joey Harkins, Josh Harkins, Roger Harkins, James Hobbs, Jason Aaron Dixon, Justin Hobbs, and Brandon Hobbs.

W. C. “Tucker” Taylor, 90, of Price Road in Irvine, died Thursday, March 2, at the Baptist Health Richmond Hospital, following a short illness. He was born December 2, 1926, in Lee County, a son of the late Charlie and Ollie Brandenburg Taylor. He was a farmer and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was an organizer and former member of the Board of Directors with Citizen Guaranty Bank where he served as chairman. He was a Veteran with the United States Army where he served in World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lelia Tipton Taylor. He is survived by a daughter, Sue Caro Beckley and husband, Wayne Beckley of Estill County; a son, Wallace Charles Taylor and wife, Cathy Taylor of Estill County; two sisters, Princess Benton of Estill County, and Wanda Cox Casey of Franklin County; three brothers, Charlie Taylor Jr. and wife, Claudine Taylor of Estill County, David Taylor of Clark County, and Gary Taylor and wife, Becky Taylor of Clark County; three grandchildren, Dr. L. W. Beckley and wife, Emily Beckley, Charleston Jo Neal and husband, Chad Neal, and Wallace Chandler Taylor; two great grandchildren, Will Jared Beckley, and Willow Charleston Taylor. He was preceded in death by a son, William Calvin Taylor Jr.; five siblings, Della Holbrook, Cora Jo Flynn, Ella Marie Ratcliff Morris, James Charles “Mutton” Taylor, Henry Clay Taylor; and a grandchild, Chadwick Miles Beckley. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tim Hall officiating. Burial in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Roger Powell, L.W. Beckley, Chandler Taylor, Bobo Rogers, Tony Miller, and Charles Tipton.