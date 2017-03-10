Alcohol Anonymous Alcoholics Anonymous has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

American Legion 98th Birthday Celebration The American Legion will be celebrating its 98th birthday. Legion members, Legion family and guests are invited to a fish and frog leg dinner on March 18th starting at 5 p.m. ($10 a plate, suggested.) The Blue Mojo Band will be playing from 8-12. p.m. ($5 cover.)

Beginner Yoga at Marcum & Wallace Hospital Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the one-hour class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, contact 606-726-2119.

Blood Drive Area donors are invited to give so others may live at the upcoming Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) blood drive on Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, located at 270 Main Street in Irvine. Everyone who registers to donate will receive a short-sleeve gray T-shirt. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling.

Call for Artists and Craftsmen: Estill Arts Council will host Show us your work and Tell us about it at La Cabana Call for artists and craftsmen: Estill Arts Council will host Show us your work and Tell us about it Saturday March 18, at 6 p.m. at La Cabana Mexican Restatrant. This is an opportunity for fellow artists, craftsmen, woodworkers, textile artists, quilters, photographers, jewelry makers, rock artists, stained glass artists, collage artists, etc. to bring a piece or several pieces of their work to show everyone and tell us about it (your process, what inspired you, what methods you used to create it, etc.). There are so many talented people tucked away in our community that not everyone is aware that they exist or what they do. Hopefully, we can bring out lots of our members that we do not normally see at our regular meetings and bring out potential members as well! Please bring something to this event and help to spread the word! Please contact John Hatfield or Michele Benton via email at john@hatfieldnewspapers.com or webebenton@ yahoo.com to register for this event. This event is free and open to the public.

Charlie Company Breakfasts There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

Community Baby Shower Estill County Diabetes Coalition is once again hosting a Community Baby Shower for expectant parents and parents of babies under age two. This year’s shower will be Thursday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Irvine Intermediate. We hope you can join us with an informational booth for participants! If you are interested in having a booth please let us know soon, so we can make sure we have space for everyone. If you’d like more information, email or call (606) 723-5181 ext. 241 or (859) 361-3969.

Community Chorus The Estill County Community Chorus will be having spring rehearsals every Thursday, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church, at 243 Main Street, for the spring concert scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. Rose Daniels is the chorus director. For more information, call Robin Reed at 723-4678, or Debbie Carlyle at 606-531-0465. The chorus welcomes new members, past and present, to join them.

Free Excel Class Workplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

GED Test Dates The next GED test date in Estill County is March 11th. The April test date is April 15th. Call for further details. Call 723-7323 for further details.

Memorial Baseball Tournament The Youngstown Ohio Bob Cene Memorial 18u/17u Wood Bat Tournament is registering Kentucky and Ohio teams at youngstownclassb.com or contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581.

Real Women Bible Study Real women talking about real life, looking at real struggles, finding real answers…a weekly Bible study for women of all ages and life stages. There will be a new discussion topic each week, looking at what God has to say about the ‘stuff’ we as women deal with in real life. Meetings will be on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m., at 126 Kentucky Avenue (Estill Co. Center for Pregnancy and Parenting). Call 606-723-0184 or email info@estillccpp.org for further information. Child care may be available if there is enough interest. Sponsored by Family Life Resources, Inc.

Kentucky Homeplace Offers Connecting Kids Right now your child could be one of millions of children up to age 19 who are eligible for free or low-cost health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. A family of 4 earning up to $52,000 a year, or more, may qualify for their children to receive coverage including regular check-ups, immunizations, doctor and dentist visits, prescriptions and more. Community Health Workers with Kentucky Homeplace currently serve 40 eastern Kentucky counties to assist parents in connecting kids to this important coverage. It’s a helping hand for parents. In Estill, Madison, Powell and Wolfe Counties call Whitney Bingham at 606-496-5224 for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant. David Bottorff will present the program on “Building the Ark.” Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 95 years. Come and make a difference.

Retiree Luncheon Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will meet for lunch 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the Blue Isle on Shoppers Drive in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees all welcome to join us for lunch.

Rootstock, Berry Plants, and More The Estill County Extension Service will be taking orders for strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, asparagus, and Candy onion plants. Plants will be delivered in early April. If you are interested or have questions, call our office at 723-4557. Orders must be made and prepaid by March 20th. You can visit our webpage at http://estill.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources.

Spiritual Recovery Group A spiritual recovery group for those who have addiction or other oppression struggles will be meeting every Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Westcare community room located at 180 Main Street. Anyone may attend; come as you are. Pastor Chris Carlyle leads a class for those with struggle with addiction and spiritual oppression. If you are tired of fighting the darkness alone and want recovery of your spiritual identity in Christ, please come for this unusual event. Find the path back to the light.

Take a trip to Pennsylvania Amish County Travel with the Estill Lions on a three day bus tour of Pennsylvania Amish country from June 8-10. Includes two nights at Lancaster Best Western with free hot breakfasts, plus tour of area with our own step-on guide and an evening performance of Jonah at the Sight and Sound Theater. Tour the Hershey Chocolate World factory and go shopping at Kitchen Kettle Village. Also enjoy four other free meals including Shady Maple Smorgasboard. Two per room price $410 each, 3 per room $359 each, and 4 per room only $333 per room. (ages4-10, deduct $40 per person). $50 deposit reserves your seat (Refundable if trip is cancelled). Call Terry Williams at 724-5447 or contact any Lion for help.

Tots Express School Readiness Program Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.

Winter Body Fitness classes Body Fitness exercise classes have began for winter with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, R.N. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, difficulty moving. The classes use gentle exercise and movement to build strength and flexibility. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County Extension Offices located on Golden Court off of Stacy Lane Road. A $3 donation is suggested per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.mc&psig=AFQjCNGSb7fOV8C9e4Rm4bFFWHXF1JxRLg&ust=1480522148571541