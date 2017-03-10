Ravenna Church of the Nazarene concert Ravenna Church of the Nazarene will be having a concert by the Common Bond Quartet, Sunday, March 12, beginning at 6 p.m.

Ravenna Church of the Nazarene simulcast Tragedy-to-Triumph Ravenna Church of the Nazarene will be hosting a simulcast called Tragedy-to-Triumph, March 19-22. The event will be 7:30 until 9 p.m. each evening. Special speakers each night include Erin Merryn- Sexual Abuse (Survivor of child sexual abuse and the force behind Erin’s Law), Deion Sanders- Depression (Deion Sanders is considered one of the most versitale athletes in sporting history. Playing multiple positions in two major sport, Football and Baseball), H.K. Derryberry and Jim Bradford- Disabilities (H.K. Derryberry and the boy who can remember anything and how the older mans friendship changed that little boys life), Rebekah Gregory- Terrorism (Rebekah Gregory is a simple small town woman and mother whose life was forever change due to the events of the Boston marathon bombing). There will also be special music each evening by J.J. Weeks Band.