EKU announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University has announced that 3,723 students earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2016 semester.

To achieve Dean’s List honors at Eastern, students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0. Students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 GPA, and students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 GPA.

“We are always pleased to recognize outstanding academic achievement at Eastern Kentucky University,” said EKU President Michael Benson.

The list of Estill Countians on the list includes:

Lori Lynn Dixon, a sophomore majoring in Pre-RN Pre-Nursing.

Jacob Earl McGee, a senior environment Health Science major.

Elizabeth A. Bebout, a senior majoring in medical laboratory science.

Kyle Dewayne Clowers, a senior majoring in Sport Management.

Bunnetta Marie Whitaker, a senior majoring in Spec. ED/LBD P-12.

Steven Ray Garrett, a senior majoring in Health Services Administration.

Jon Tracy Ballard, a senior majoring in Applied Engineering Management.

Jordan Frances Kenniston, a biology major and senior.

Krana Paige Puckett, a Biology major and a senior.

Shannon Elizabeth Horn, a senior majoring in Elementary Education Teaching.

Mallory Amanda Puckett, a senior majoring in Mathematics Teaching.

Taylor Anne Isfort, a senior majoring in Biology.

Brandi Nicole McKinney, a senior majoring in Occupational Science.

Tanner Blake Chaney, a senior majoring in art.

Brett Tracy Noland, a senior majoring in History.

Kayla Danielle Wolpert, a senior majoring in Criminal Justice.

Briana Tre’ Cahal, a senior majoring in Elementary Education Teacher.

Shelby Rae Fain, a senior majoring in accounting.

Brandon Michael McKinney, a junior majoring in Middle Grade Education.

Kordel Lee Day, a sophomore majoring in Fire/Arson & Explosion Investigation.

Corey William Neal, a senior majoring in Music.

Austin Bradley McClanahan, a senior majoring in Public Relations.

Brittney Michelle Viars, a junior majoring in Recreation and Park Admin.

Joshua B. Baber a junior majoring in Art.

Alexandria Cheyenne Hall, a senior majoring in Elementary Education Teaching.

James Ray Brinegar, a senior majoring in Art.

Mikaela Leanne Garber, a sophomore majoring in General Dietetics.

Stephen Travis Adams, a senior in Applied Engineering Management.

Bethany Danielle Hall, a junior majoring in Pre- Communications Disorders.

Kaisee Marie Riddell, a junior majoring in Political Science.

Sarah Allison Barnes, a sophomore majoring in Pre-Occupational Science.

Mary Elizabeth Plowman, a senior majoring in General Dietetics.

Kaitlyn Emmaline Frederick, a junior majoring in Elementary Education Teaching.

Aaron Thomas Dorton, a junior majoring in Criminal Justice.

Michael Boone Tucker, a sophomore majoring in WildLife Management.

Alana Nicole Fox, a junior majoring in Agriculture.

Ethan Wayne Price, a sophomore majoring in Chemistry.

Timbre Rein McCory, a sophomore majoring in History Teaching.

Jordan Clay Martin, a freshman majoring in Marketing.

Emily Marie Walton, a sophomore majoring in Pre- Health Services Admin.

Alyssa Nicole Wysong, a sophomore majoring in Elementary Education Teaching.

Zachary Ray Lemmon, a sophomore majoring in Biology.

Elizabeth Park Reece, a sophomore majoring in Pre-RN Pre- Nursing.

Andrew James Robinson, a sophomore majoring in Broadcasting & Elect Media.

Evan Garrett Stelter, a sophomore majoring in Physics.

Robert Levi Flynn, a senior majoring in Pre- Home land Security.

Morgan Paige Bellamy, a sophomore majoring in Pre- Occupational Science.

Austin Tyler Witt, a sophomore majoring in Criminal Justice.

Nicholas Anderson Prewitt, a freshman majoring in Environmental Health Science.

Sarah Jane King, a sophomore majoring in English teaching.

EKU announces Fall 2016 President’s List

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University has announced that 1,661 students earned President’s List honors for the Fall 2016 semester.

The President’s List was established by the University to recognize outstanding academic achievement. It is bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a perfect 4.0 grade point average for a semester.

“All of us at EKU are committed to academic excellence and the success of our students,” EKU President Michael Benson said, “and we are especially pleased to recognize those students who have excelled to the point of perfection during a semester’s work.”

The fall 2016 President’s List at EKU includes:

EKU announces Dean’s Award recipients

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University has announced 741 Dean’s Award recipients for the Fall 2016 semester. Nine of those are from Estill County.

To earn the Dean’s Award, students must achieve Dean’s List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to students by the dean of their academic college.

Dean’s Award Students include:

Local students graduate EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University recognized 1,042 graduates at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester.

The graduates were honored at separate academic college commencement ceremonies Dec. 16-17.

Local EKU graduates include:

Jeremy Lee Simpson, EDS in Education Admin and Supervision.

Justin Michael Smyth, AAS in Technology.

David Kyle Sheeks, MBA in Business Admin.

Thomas Connor Lively, MS in Criminal Justice.

Ashley Nicole Harrison, MS in Clinical Psychology.

Lillian Brittney Miller, AGS in Justice and Safety.

Bunnetta Marie Whitaker, BS in Spec. ED/LBD P-12.

Caitlin Curtis Rowland, BS in Biology

Brooklyn Paige Moreland, BSN in Nursing.

Shelby Rae Fain, double degrees in EBBA and BS in accounting.

Hank Cameron Wiseman, BS in Psychology.

The new degree holders join more than 140,000 Eastern alumni in Kentucky and across the United States and world.

