Dewey Elden Cole, 76, husband of Geraldine Crowe Cole, died Thursday, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Estill County, he was a son of the late Dewey and Lillian Rader Cole. He was a retired carpenter and painter. He was a talented musician and a member of the Primitive Baptist Church of Richmond. Survivors other than his loving wife of 56 years, Geraldine, include his daughters Kimberly Von Chaney and husband, Jim Blackwell, Eldina Lynn Howe, and Lorri Dawn Cornett and husband, Jerry Cornett; his sisters, Patricia Barnes, Linda Willoughby and husband, Keith Willoughby, Janice Anderson and husband, Lawrence Anderson, Sheila Scrivner and husband, Dwight Scrivner, Movetta Hall and husband, Roger Hall, Eshia Johnson and husband, Doug Johnson, and Sandy Holland; his brothers Denzil Cole and wife, Jan Cole, and Michael Cole and wife, Debra Cole; his grandchildren, Chris Conrad, Jerry Von Chaney, Niki Lainhart, Meagan Arvin, Alex Brewer, Trystan McGee, and Caige Cole; his great-grandchildren, Emmylia Lainhart, Jonah Conrad, Ansleigh Conrad, Josiah Conrad, Kyler Arvin, MaKynslie Arvin, McKyree Arvin, Gunner Chaney, Asher Chaney, and Reagan Chaney; many many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Dewey Elden Cole Jr.; his daugher-in-law, Dodie Cole; two sons-in-law, Jerry Wayne Chaney and Jerry Glenn Howe; his brother, Alvis Lee Rader; and his grandson, Malachi Cole. Services were held Sunday, February 26, 2017, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funeral with Bro. Jerry Chaney officiating. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Christopher Conrad, Jerry Chaney, Alex Brewer, Seth Lainhart, Dustin Arvin, and Rodney Hall. Honorary pallbearers were his sons-in-law, brothers, and brothers-in-law.

Shauna Nicole Turpin Dougherty, 45, wife of Steve Dougherty, died Wednesday, February 22 at Marcum and Wallace Hospital. A native of Estill County, she was the daughter of Elmo Wayne and Nancy Popp Turpin. She was a loving mother and wonderful sister who loved helping others and truly had a heart for being nice. Survivors are her husband, Steve Dougherty; a son, Casey Dougherty; mother and father-in-law, Dale and Jim Dougherty; sisters, Kim Turpin Rose and Melissa McNierney; nieces and nephews, Maddix Waterbeck, Jerieka Waterbeck, Isabella Wasson, Kyla Dyer, Dakota McNierney, Hannah McNierney, Jordon Rose, and Peyton Rose. Memorial services were held at the House of Prayer on Sunday, February 26.

Mary Elizabeth Murphy, 61, of Low Gap Road in Irvine died Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a short illness. She was born January 23, 1956 in Woodford County and was the daughter of Beulah Grace Lane Creech and the late Ishmel Creech. She was a caregiver and attended the Old Time Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Donnie Ray Murphy; a daughter, Joannie Hope Cook of Scott County; a son, Jimmy Ray Murpy of Estill County; a sister, Ellen Lorena Clem of Montgomery County; a brother, David Lee Creech of Estill County; three grandchildren, Aaron Ray Richardson, Wyatt Christopher Cook, and Dominique Alexandria Torres-Murphy. She was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Faye Creech; and a brother, George Edward Creech. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, February 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Chaney. Burial at the Lane Cemetery. Pallbearers were Danny Murphy, Dennis Murphy, Ronald Grigsby, Richard Lane, Gary Creech, and Jerry Creech. Honorary Pallbearers were Jonas Creech, Ronnie Lane, and Gene Murphy.

Marie Hobbs Smith, 85, of Ticky Fork Drive in Ravenna, died Friday, February 24, at the University of Kentucky Hospital, following a short illness. She was born May 31, 1931, in Estill County, the daughter of the late Sherman and Carrie Miller Dixon. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all of her life. She attended the Rice Station Christian Church and the Senior Citizens Center. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Bill Smith and Herbert Hobbs. She is survived by four daughters, Anita Marcum of Estill County, Mildred Moore of Madison County, Janice Flynn of Estill County, and Cheryl Embs of Estill County; two sons, James Hobbs of Estill County, and Ricky Hobbs of Estill County; a brother, Odell Dixon of Madison County; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Doug Hobbs; and two grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, February 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kirk Scott. Burial in the Marcum Cemetery.

David Linville Tuttle, 81, of Nicholasville, formally of Winchester, died February 24, 2017, at Central Baptist Hospital, surrounded by family. He was born, February 13, 1936, in Spouts Spring to the late David Redwine and Jennie Prewitt Tuttle of Irvine. He spent the last 26 years married to Annette Tuttle, whom he loved and adored until the day he passed. He served in Kentucky State National Guard and United States Air Force: Airman Second Class Policeman from 1954-1958. He is survived by his children, David R. Tuttle, Kim Daniels and husband, Mike Daniels, both of Winchester, Jeffrey L. Tuttle and wife, Marsha Tuttle of Mt. Sterling, Gregory Tuttle and wife, Delilah Tuttle, Jonathan Tuttle and wife, Jennifer Tuttle, all of Winchester, and Paige Graves and husband, Michael Graves of Middletown, Ohio; one step son; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; many step grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Edward Stover; and sister, Gertrude Atcher. Services were Monday, February 27, 2017, by Pastor Paul Hollingsworth at Scobee Funeral Home. Full military honors were held at West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were his sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers were Randell Townsend, Danny Townsend, and Mike Atcher.