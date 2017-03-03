First Baptist Church will be on radio First Baptist Church worship will be on radio WIRV-1550 AM and the new station 99.3 FM, hosted at 11 a.m., 351 Broadway.

House of Prayer Gospel singing There will be a gospel singing at the House of Paryer, 525 Dark Hollow Rd., beginning at 6 p.m., March 4. Featured singers will be the Watson Family and the Praise Singers. Refreshments will be served after the singing. Everyone welcome.

Pine Hill Baptist Singing There will be a singing at the Pine Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, March 4, beginning at 6 p.m. The featured singers will be The Johnny Lakes Singers. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served after the singing. For more information call 723-4341.