Alcohol Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, call 606-726-2119.

Call for Artists and Craftsmen: Estill Arts Council will host Show us your work and Tell us about it at La Cabana

Call for artists and craftsmen: Estill Arts Council will host Show us your work and Tell us about it Saturday March 18, at 6 p.m. at La Cabana Mexican Restatrant. This is an opportunity for fellow artists, craftsmen, woodworkers, textile artists, quilters, photographers, jewelry makers, rock artists, stained glass artists, collage artists, etc. to bring a piece or several pieces of their work to show everyone and tell us about it (your process, what inspired you, what methods you used to create it, etc.). There are so many talented people tucked away in our community that not everyone is aware that they exist or what they do. Hopefully, we can bring out lots of our members that we do not normally see at our regular meetings and bring out potential members as well! Please bring something to this event and help to spread the word! Please contact John Hatfield or Michele Benton via email at john@hatfieldnewspapers.com or webebenton@ yahoo.com to register for this event. This event is free and open to the public.

Careers in Computer Science

On Friday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m. the Estill County Public Library will be hosting Dr. Ka-Wing Wong and Mark Calahan from EKU. They will come to the library to talk about careers in computer science. The program is open to all ages.

Charlie Company Breakfasts

There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

Community Baby Shower

Estill County Diabetes Coalition is once again hosting a Community Baby Shower for expectant parents and parents of babies under age two. This year’s shower will be Thursday, March 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Irvine Intermediate. We hope you can join us with an informational booth for participants! If you are interested in having a booth please let us know soon, so we can make sure we have space for everyone. If you’d like more information, email or call (606) 723-5181 ext. 241 or (859) 361-3969.

Community Chorus

The Estill County Community Chorus will be meeting for their first spring rehearsal on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. They will practice every Thursday, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church, at 243 Main Street, for the spring concert scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. Rose Daniels is the chorus director. For more information, call Robin Reed at 723-4678, or Debbie Carlyle at 606-531-0465. The chorus welcomes new members, past and present, to join them.

Free Excel Class

Workplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting

There will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be at Eastern Kentucky University in the Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For More Information, contact the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944, or E-mail: bgoutreach@iem.com.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant. Jason Baber will speak about Boy Scouts. Recent donations have been given to Boy Scout Troop #89, Boy Scout Troop #144, Estill Academic Team boosters, Estill Ministerial Association, and the Mountain Mushroom Festival 5K. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time.

Memorial Baseball Tournament

The Youngstown Ohio Bob Cene Memorial 18u/17u Wood Bat Tournament is registering Kentucky and Ohio teams at youngstownclassb.com or contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581.

Mountain Mushroom Festival committee meeting

The 27th annual Mountain Mushroom Festival will be April 29-30. A planning session will be Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street. The theme will be “Mushroom Fun.” More volunteers and groups are needed and welcomed to assist in the events and activities. For further information, contact Francine Bonny, chairman, at 723-1233 or 723-5694.

Real Women Bible Study

Real women talking about real life, looking at real struggles, finding real answers…a weekly Bible study for women of all ages and life stages. There will be a new discussion topic each week, looking at what God has to say about the ‘stuff’ we as women deal with in real life. Meetings will be on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m., at 126 Kentucky Avenue (Estill Co. Center for Pregnancy and Parenting). Call 606-723-0184 or email info@estillccpp.org for further information. Child care may be available if there is enough interest. Sponsored by Family Life Resources, Inc.

Retiree Luncheon

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will meet for lunch 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the Blue Isle on Shoppers Drive in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees all welcome to join us for lunch.

Rootstock, Berry Plants, and More

The Estill County Extension Service will be taking orders for strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, asparagus, and Candy onion plants. Plants will be delivered in early April. If you are interested or have questions, call our office at 723-4557. Orders must be made and prepaid by March 20th. You can visit our webpage at http://estill.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources.

St Elizabeth Church Basement Sale

The March basement sale will be on Sat., March 4, from 7:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m., at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna. There will be lots of sewing & craft items, including material & ribbon.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.

Winter Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta

Body Fitness exercise classes have began for winter with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, R.N. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, difficulty moving. The classes use gentle exercise and movement to build strength and flexibility. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County Extension Offices located on Golden Court off of Stacy Lane Road. A $3 donation is suggested per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.