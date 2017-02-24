Estill native launches on-line business

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Twenty-nine year old Dustin Stevenson doesn’t hesitate to open a new business whenever his creativity stirs him. The webpage for his latest endeavor, online boutique “Rustiq”, says it best, “What’s life without an adventure?”

Stevenson is a well-known photographer currently living in Richmond. He grew up in Estill County, graduated from Estill County High School and Eastern Kentucky University and is a highly sought-after photographer of weddings and other occasions.

Dusty’s appreciation of the outdoors has inspired his latest business venture of selling custom-designed tee-shirts.

A true artist, Dusty’s mind never stops creating. “Many creative ideas come to me in the middle of the night. I sleep with a notepad and pen at my bedside,” he said.

“Whether it be a dream or a “thought attack” as I like to call it, I jot or sketch the idea out clear enough to where I’m able to fully understand or remember it when I wake up.”

He takes his sketches and ideas to Surge Promotions in Richmond, and they hand-print them using an environmentally-friendly water-based ink.

Dusty’s designs cover themes about Kentucky, the great outdoors, fun puns, and music lyrics.

Ravenna Florist and Greenhouse in Ravenna and Cuff to Collar in Richmond stock several styles of t-shirts from Rustiq Boutique, or they can be ordered at www.rustiqky.com.

The website features local friends modeling his designs.

“Everyone likes a t-shirt,” said Dusty. “They are good for all sorts of occasions whether you are lounging around the house, outside seeking adventure, gift giving, representing something you love, or merely need a flannel filler.”