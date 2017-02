Estill Springs Elementary won the attendance banner for the 6th month! Pictured are students with perfect attendance. These students have not missed one minute of instructional time so far this year. Great Job! Bryndan Brinegar, Emmaleigh Dennis, Jeremiah Guinn, Kenlee Horn, Hugh Lawson, Mason Raider, Chandler Snowden, Travas Stevens, and Tayden Sykes.