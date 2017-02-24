Fannie Cassie Arvin, 87, a resident of the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center died Sunday, February 19, 2017, at the Center following a long illness. She was born April 23, 1929 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Carlie Barnes, Sr. and Maude Wood Barnes. She was a homemaker and a member of the Providence Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all of her life.She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Arvin, Sr. She is survived by four sons, Carl Arvin, Jr. and wife, Shirley Arvin of Richmond, Ralph Arvin and wife, Debbie Arvin of Berea, Darrell Arvin and wife, Robin Arvin of Mt. Vernon, and David Arvin and wife, Tina Arvin of Irvine; two daughters-in-law, Mary Arvin of Madison County, and Diana Arvin of California; a sister, Irene Barnes of Irvine; 17 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Arvin, and Gary Arvin; a sister, Lorene Rose; and two brothers, Carlie Barnes, Jr., and John Barnes. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bill VanWinkle. Burial at the Turpin Cemetery.

Jackie Dean Begley, 54, of Irvine, died February 11, 2017 of natural causes. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Roscoe and Betty Reed Begley. If anyone knew Jack they knew how kind hearted he was and how he would give the shirt off his back and walk an extra mile to help you. If you were a friend, you knew you were loved, if you were a stranger, he would give you the shoes off his feet and walk away bare footed. This is the kind of man that we’ve lost. Survivors include his brother, Ronnie Begley, and wife, Sheila Begley; his sister, Becky Puckett and husband, Greg Puckett; his self adopted son, Jeremiah Johnson; he’s also survived by many great family and friends who will miss and treasure the memories they had with him. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Vickie Marie Tipton, and Wanda Lee Begley; and his brother, Danny Begley. There was a gathering of friends held Thursday, February 16, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals.

Hazel Wagers Lamb, 93, widow of George Brock Lamb, died Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at the Owsley County Health Care Center. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Charles And Nettie Lucy Cox Wagers. She was a retired nurse, working for 45 years at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital, and the former Pattie A. Clay Hospital. She was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church for over 65 years. She enjoyed doing volunteer work for various organizations in Estill County. She was preceded in death by her son, George Brock Lamb Jr. Survivors include her son, Tony Lamb and wife, Sandra Kaye Lamb; her grandchildren, Jeffery Scott Lamb, Tonya Ellen Lamb, and Eric Keith Lamb; her great-grandchildren, Haley Lee Ann Lamb, and Weston Keith Lamb; and special nieces, Trena Linders, and Martina Garrison. Services were held Friday, February 17th, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Larry Deckard officiating. Burial in the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were E.B. Stacy, Ray Harold Hardy Jr., Butch Hardy, Pepper Hardy, Jeff Lamb, and Austin McIntosh.

Charles Wayne Lowe, 61, died Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Stanton Health and Rehab Center. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Walter Lowe and the late Elsie Horn Lowe Oliver. He was a proud University of Kentucky Wildcats fan, Kyle Busch’s #1 fan, a member of Estill County V.F.W, enjoyed the outdoors and loved dogs. Survivors include his sister Debbie Hammonds and husband, Tracy Hammonds; his aunts, Lorene Trimble, Norma Horn, Joyce Clemons and husband, Don Clemons, Naomi Horn, Kay Horn; his uncle, Austin Brewer; his nephew, Chase Hammonds; many cousins; his special friends, Sam Scott and Sharon Scott, Andy Stapelton and Marty Stapleton (and daughters Jessica and Hannah); Ashley Hatton and Sarge, Clark Abney; and a host of many, many other friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry Horn and Rebecca Puckett Horn; his parents, Walter Lowe and Elsie Horn Lowe Oliver; his aunts, Carol Sue Brewer, and Hazel Tipton; his uncles, Travis Horn, Harold Horn, Charles Horn, Floyd Horn, and Stanley Trimble. Services were held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with David Watson and Larry McIntosh officiating.

Mary Edith Shuler, 83, a resident of the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center died Sunday, February 12, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born May 14, 1933 in Powell County and was the daughter of the late Algin and Alice Wright Wasson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elery Shuler. She is survived by two daughters, Betty Shuler of Irvine, and Wanda Lynch and husband, David Lynch of Ravenna; a son, Lloyd Shuler and wife, Sandra Shuler of Irvine; three brothers, Junior Wasson of Berea, John Wasson of Waco, and Oscar Wasson of Richmond; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Josephine Wasson, Mae Adams, Beulah Wasson, and Aleen Wasson; and two brothers, Clay Wasson, and Bert Wasson. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark Pearson and Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial at the Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lloyd Shuler, Oscar Wasson, Junior Wasson, Wayne Willis, Daniel Shuler, and Daniel Burton. Honorary Pallbearers were Gary Wasson, and John Lynch.

Bernice “Niecey” Smith, 65, of Highway 89 in McKee, died Friday, February 10, at her home following a short illness. She was born November 17, 1951, in Jackson County, a daughter of Mary D. Smith and the late Farris D. Smith. She was a member of the Drip Rock Baptist Church and had lived in Jackson County all of her life. She enjoyed reading her bible. She is survived by three sisters, Mildred Richardson of Estill County, Bonnie Wilson of Jackson County, and Jewel Isaacs of Jackson County; two brothers, Anthony Smith of Jackson County, and Glenn Smith of Jackson County; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Porshia A. Smith, Deanna Smith, Bruce Smith, Cecil Smith, and Cleaborn Smith. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, February 14, at the Drip Rock Baptist Church by Bro. Keith Carr and Bro. Darrell Isaacs. Burial in the Sparkman Cemetery. Pallbearers were Donnie Smith, Owen Isaacs, Anthony Smith, Joshua Wilson, Aaron Wilson, and Jason Richardson. Honorary Pallbearers were Daniel Smith, and Lamoine Richardson.

Lois Virginia Barnes Walker, 90, died February 17, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born January 14, 1927 in Estill County, a daughter of the late Hood and Flora Hamilton Barnes. She spent many years as a teacher and administrator for the Estill County School System. She was a member of the Estill County Woman’s Club, enjoyed playing Rook, and known far and wide for her baking. She was a member of the Sandhill Christian Church. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Combs of New Orleans; two nephews, John Combs, and Keith Combs; and her great-niece Candace Combs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Walker; three brothers, Esco Barnes, Oakley Barnes, and Howard Barnes. Services were held Monday, February 20, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Private services and interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations to the Marcum-Wallace Hospital.

Phillip Dean Worrell, 64, of Maupin Hill Road in Irvine, died Wednesday, February 15, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. He was born January 13, 1953, in Madison County, the son of the late Douglas and Edith Gordon Worrell He was an assembly line worker with Hyster-Yale and had lived in Estill County all of his life. He was a member of Bass Masters. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Arthur Worrell; two daughters, Stacey Elaine Worrell of Estill County, and April Michelle Easter of Madison County; a sister, Joyce Puckett of Estill County; three grandchildren, Tanner Blake Chaney, Emily LeeAnn Emmons, Savanna Nicole Puckett; and an honorary son, Shane Hurst. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sheila Henry. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, February 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial in the Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nicholas Floyd, Jacob Floyd, William White, David Newton, Junior Coffey, and David Coffey. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home.