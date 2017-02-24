Alcohol Anonymous Alcoholics Anonymous has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, call 606-726-2119.

Charlie Company Breakfasts There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

Community Baby Shower Estill County Diabetes Coalition is once again hosting a Community Baby Shower for expectant parents and parents of babies under age two. This year’s shower will be Thursday, March 9,from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Irvine Intermediate. We hope you can join us with an informational booth for participants! If you are interested in having a booth please let us know soon, so we can make sure we have space for everyone. If you’d like more information, email or call (606) 723-5181 ext. 241 or (859) 361-3969.

Community Chorus The Estill County Community Chorus will be meeting for their first spring rehearsal on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. They will practice every Thursday, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church, at 243 Main Street, for the spring concert scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. Rose Daniels is the chorus director. For more information, call Robin Reed at 723-4678, or Debbie Carlyle at 606-531-0465. The chorus welcomes new members, past and present, to join them.

Free Excel Class Workplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting There will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be at Eastern Kentucky University in the Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For More Information, contact the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944, or E-mail: bgoutreach@iem.com.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, February 23, at 5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant. Chris Winkler will give a devotional and plans will be made for upcoming activities and projects. Kiwanis members work together to achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When a child is given the chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive, great things happen.

March Actioneer Meeting with Explore Kentucky The Estill Action Group invites YOU to come to the March 1st meeting. This meeting will feature Jerry James from the Explore Kentucky Initiative. He will be discussing the importance of our natural features and the outdoor adventure tourism that we are focusing on with the Trail Town project. The meeting is on March 1, at 6:30 p.m., at the Estill County Public Library.

Memorial Baseball Tournament The Youngstown Ohio Bob Cene Memorial 18u/17u Wood Bat Tournament is registering Kentucky and Ohio teams at youngstownclassb.com or contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581.

New Hospice Volunteer Training On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hospice Care Plus is seeking compassionate volunteers to help answer phones at the Compassionate Care Center, to support home hospice patients and caregivers in Estill County, and to fill a variety of other roles. To register for the New Volunteer Training, contact Brenna at 859-986-1500 or email hospice@hospicecp.org. Join us on Facebook-www.facebook.com/hospicecp.

Private Pesticide Applicator Training Private applicator pesticide certification meetings are scheduled for February. The meeting will be Monday, February 27, at 6:30 p.m. Meeting will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, 76 Golden Court, Irvine. The training will educate participants on the proper handling and use of pesticides. Certified private pesticide applicators must be recertified every three years. Farmers must be certified to purchase restricted-use pesticides. If you need further information or to pre-register, please call 723-4557.

Real Women Bible Study Real women talking about real life, looking at real struggles, finding real answers…a weekly Bible study for women of all ages and life stages. There will be a new discussion topic each week, looking at what God has to say about the ‘stuff’ we as women deal with in real life. The first meeting was Feb. 2, 2017, and will continue meeting on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m., at 126 Kentucky Avenue (Estill Co. Center for Pregnancy and Parenting). Call 606-723-0184 or email info@estillccpp.org for further information. Child care may be available if there is enough interest. Sponsored by Family Life Resources, Inc.

Rootstock, Berry Plants, and More The Estill County Extension Service will be taking orders for strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, asparagus, and Candy onion plants. Plants will be delivered in early April. If you are interested or have questions, call our office at 723-4557. Orders must be made and prepaid by March 20th. You can visit our webpage at http://estill.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources.

St Elizabeth Church Basement Sale The March basement sale will be on Sat., March 4, from 7:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m., at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna. There will be lots of sewing & craft items, including material & ribbon.

Tots Express School Readiness Program Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.

Winter Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta Body Fitness exercise classes have began for winter with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, R.N. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, difficulty moving. The classes use gentle exercise and movement to build strength and flexibility. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County Extension Offices located on Golden Court off of Stacy Lane Road. A $3 donation is suggested per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.