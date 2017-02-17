Pictured left to right: Mallory York, Marlowe Hardy, Rylie Friend, Aubree Isaacs, Michael Flynn, Zoe Abney, Julia Hardy, Elliott Hardy, and John Will “Littleman” Isfort. Washington, D.C.– Students from the Estill County Middle School Student Council joined thousands of other student leaders at a Leadership Experience and Development (LEAD) Conference in Washington, DC on February 2, 2017.

LEAD Conferences offer experiential leadership skills development to students and advisers, and are a program of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), which also administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, and National Association of Student Councils.

Estill County Middle School students attended workshops on improving leadership skills, problem solving, project planning, fundraising, team building, idea sharing, and networking. The students were accompanied by adviser, Michael Flynn, from the Estill County Middle School Youth Services Center.

“The LEAD Conferences offer talented young people from across the country the opportunity to sharpen their leadership skills in order to make a difference in their schools and communities,” said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP.

LEAD Conferences are held three times each school year, and are growing in popularity in the U.S. and abroad. Attendance at each conference includes representation from all 50 states. In recent years, the LEAD Conferences have also attracted a more global audience with student delegations coming from a variety of countries that have included Bermuda, Mexico, Virgin Islands, Thailand, Taiwan, Turkey, Haiti, and Puerto Rico, and this year Egypt. The attendance by these groups has enriched the conference experience for all attendees and provided a unique, multicultural networking opportunity for student leaders who discover their similar goals to improve their schools and communities through their leadership activities.