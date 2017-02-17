James “Paul” Barker, 87, widower of Ula Horn Barker, died Monday, February 6, 2017 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. A native of Estill County, he was the son of the late Jim and Millie Farthing Barker. He was an Army veteran and former member of the American Legion and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his brother, Silas Barker. Survivors include his sons, James Barker and wife, Barbara Barker, and Jerry Barker; daughters, Wanda Cochran and husband, Bill Cochran, Anna Catherine Smith and husband, Joey Smith, and Millie Hollingsworth; 11 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Services were held Friday, February 10, 2017, at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Burial in the Campbell Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jimmy Barker, Ronnie Barker, Ray Combs, Joey Smith, Bill Cochran, and Josh Barker.

Lucille Jamison Canter, 81, of Elm Street in Ravenna died Monday, February 6, 2017, at the Springview Hospital following a long illness. She was born January 29, 1936 in Elwood, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Mary McKinney Jamison. She was a former Standard Products employee and a member of the First Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her husband, Lenvil G. Canter; a son, Rick Canter and wife, Jean Canter of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; two sisters, Lavenda Jo Canter of Irvine, and Arlene Townsend of South Carolina; a brother, Gayle Jamison of Ohio; two grandchildren, Paul Veltum, and Glen Veltum; five great grandchildren, Mikaela Veltum, Corbin Veltum, Luke Veltum, Sarah Whitley, and Rachel Whitley. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Canter; and several brothers and sisters. Funeral services were conducted Monday, February 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Vickie Dunaway, Sonia Smith, Rick Canter, and Lester Duncan.

Ronnie Dale Estes, 43, of Irvine died Tuesday, February 7, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. A native of Estill County, he was the son of the late Charles Estes and Bonnie “Darlene” Freeman Estes. He enjoyed his life. He enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, and having cookouts. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie “Darlene” Estes; uncles, Bobby Freeman, Paul Freeman, and Bud Freeman and wife, Rhonda Freeman; aunts, Lula Sewell, Corena Steinmetz, Carrie Jo Sewell, Anna Walters, Emma Dennis, and Jean Estes; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his aunts, Carly Baker and Patty Freeman, and an uncle, Junior Estes. Services were held on Monday, February 13, at the Bethel Christian Church in Fox with Bro. Linville Dunaway officiating. Burial in the Rose & Freeman Cemetery. Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.

Ezell Rogers, 80, of Sandhill Road in Irvine died Monday, February 6, 2017, at her home following a sudden illness. She was born May 19, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Nathan and Pearl Estes Isaacs. She was a former employee of the A.L. Williams Insurance Company and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Mansfield of Estill County, and Shannan Rae Rogers of Dayton, Ohio; a son, Harlan B. Angel, Jr. of Kettering, Ohio; six sisters, Irene Rucker of Estill County, Cletta Harris of Estill County, Berma Newton of Estill County, Malvie Martin of Ohio, Mary Alice of Mays of Lee County, and Bernice Page of Fayette County; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Wanda Angel and Baby Rogers; three sisters, Anonia Daniels, Ethel Chaney, and Viola Alcorn; and two brothers, Perry Messer and Elwood Messer. Funeral services were conducted Friday, February 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Delvin Reece. Burial at the Riverview Cemetery. Pallbearers were Scotty Burcham, Tristan Rogers, Jason Miller, Harlan Angel, Rex Puckett and Shawn Puckett.

Mary Edith Shuler, 83, a resident of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center died Sunday, February 12, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born May 14, 1933 in Powell County and was the daughter of the late Algin and Alice Wright Wasson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elery Shuler. She is survived by two daughters, Betty Shuler of Irvine, and Wanda Lynch and husband, David Lynch of Ravenna; a son, Lloyd Shuler and wife, Sandra Shuler of Irvine; three brothers, Junior Wasson of Berea, John Wasson of Waco, and Oscar Wasson of Richmond; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren She was preceded in death by four sisters, Josephine Wasson, Mae Adams, Beulah Wasson, and Aleen Wasson; and two brothers; Clay Wasson, and Bert Wasson. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark Pearson and Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial at the Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lloyd Shuler, Oscar Wasson, Junior Wasson, John Lynch, Daniel Shuler, and Daniel Burton. Honorary Pallbearer was Gary Wasson.

Bernice “Niecey” Smith, 65, of Highway 89 in McKee, died Friday, February 10, at her home following a short illness. She was born November 17, 1951, in Jackson County, a daughter of Mary D. Smith and the late Farris D. Smith. She was a member of the Drip Rock Baptist Church and had lived in Jackson County all of her life. She enjoyed reading her bible. She is survived by three sisters, Mildred Richardson of Estill County, Bonnie Wilson of Jackson County, and Jewel Isaacs of Jackson County; two brothers, Anthony Smith of Jackson County, and Glenn Smith of Jackson County; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Porshia A. Smith, Deanna Smith, Bruce Smith, Cecil Smith, and Cleaborn Smith. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, February 14, at the Drip Rock Baptist Church by Bro. Keith Carr and Bro. Darrell Isaacs. Burial in the Sparkman Cemetery.