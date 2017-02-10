By LISA BICKNELL CV&T News Editor

Her neighbors have been asking, and yes, Ravenna resident Christina Officer will be returning to New York City with her Plott hounds Roosevelt and Keeper next week.

They will be among more than 3,000 dogs competing in the events of Westminster Week, which include the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show in New York City on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14, 2017; the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Saturday, Feb. 11th; and the 2nd Annual Masters Obedience Championship at Westminster on Feb. 13th.

This is the second year that Christina’s dogs are competing at Westminster. Last year she entered Someday and Keeper, but she has since lost Someday to a sudden illness. The dogs are scheduled to be in the ring at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, and the event can be streamed live on the internet at FOX Sports GO, or viewed on Nat Geo Wild from 2 to 4 p.m. EST.

Both Keeper and Roosevelt are four-year old Plott hounds, the state dog of North Carolina, originally bred to hunt bears but now used mostly for coon-hunting. Despite their breeding, the hounds are gentle and friendly, but Christina said they can get protective of her.

Keeper came away from her last competition in Orlando, Florida with a big win for best breed owner/handler. She received an invitation to Westminster based on points accumulated during last year’s shows. Roosevelt hasn’t seen as much time in the competition ring and did not receive an invitation, but Christina had the option to enter him anyway.

Breed competition in Westminster’s world-famous dog show will be held during Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14. at Piers 92/94, with live TV coverage on Nat Geo WILD from 2 to 4 p.m. ET. The evening finals (Groups and Best In Show) will be held at Madison Square Garden and televised live from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on FS1, Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The dog show is preceded on Saturday, Feb. 11, by the 4th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on Pier 94 as part of the “Meet & Compete” event which also includes AKC Meet the Breeds® presented by Purina Pro Plan on Piers 92 and 94 giving Westminster Week a full range of informational and fun dog-related activities. The finals of the Masters Agility Championship will be seen on FS1 on Feb. 12 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

For the full Westminster Week schedule, please see www.westminsterkennelclub.org.