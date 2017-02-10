by Andrew Hatton CVT Sports Writer

The Lady Engineers basketball team won convincingly over Model Lab and Owsley County, but fell in the final seconds to the Lady Pirates of Powell County. The results of these games give Estill a record of 15-8 with just six games remaining in the regular season. Estill handled the Lady Patriots of Model on Tuesday night thanks to big performances from their frontcourt of Sidney Danyeur and McKenzie Flynn. The duo combined for 29 points and 17 rebounds to dominate their Model counterparts. Estill had defeated Model back on Nov. 28, by a score of 54-46, so Estill knew what they needed to do coming into the game. In the first matchup, Model’s Mallory Smith scored a game high 20 points. The Lady Engineers would hold her to just 11 points in this game. Savannah Brewer joined Danyeur and Flynn with a double-digit scoring performance of her own. Meagan Bellamy and Kiely Flynn finished with eight and three points, respectfully, to finish out the scoring from the starters. Estill played the game without starting PG Kaley Treadway. The Lady Engineers would ultimately come out on top with a final score of 61-42. That win gave Estill consecutive victories over Madison County teams in back to back nights, after defeating Berea the night before, 59-53. Estill’s next game was a crucial matchup against Powell County on Friday night. The Lady Engineers had defeated the Lady Pirates by a score of 43-34 in Powell on Jan. 13. Powell would get off to a strong start on this night, not allowing Estill to get into a rhythm early. With fouls being an issue for both teams all throughout the game, each team failed to get any players into a groove offensively. At the half, Powell held a slight advantage, 25-21, an advantage that was narrowed following a third quarter that saw Estill draw to within one. Estill’s difficulty shooting from outside made a huge difference in the game. Bellamy and Treadway, known for their ability to hit from beyond the arc, were cold against the Lady Pirates. The only three-pointer from Estill came from Savannah Brewer, who shoots 13-percent from beyond the arc on the season. That three wasn’t the only thing Brewer provided for Estill in this game. Her play in the fourth quarter was the primary reason that the Lady Engineers hung with Powell. Brewer made crucial steals, free throws and shots that gave Estill a chance. She did all of this while playing much of the game with a dislocated finger. Kaley Treadway didn’t start the game and failed to make much of an impact on the game when she did get her chance. Following an injury to Meagan Bellamy late in the game, Treadway’s rust from her time out was evident. In the game’s final seconds, Powell took a one point lead but left time on the clock for Estill to have a shot at the lead. The Lady Engineers moved the ball up the floor and with Powell playing tight defense, Estill was forced into a poor pass. The ball bounced away and players from both teams went to secure the ball as the seconds ticked away. The whistle blew for jump ball as the buzzer sounded, the officials waved it off; the game had ended, 49-8, Powell. Following that tough loss, Estill had to rebound quickly with an important matchup against Owsley County on Monday night. Macie Gibson, their frontcourt standout averaging over 28 points a game, led the Lady Owls with Estill coming to town. The Lady Engineers strategy appeared to be to let Gibson get hers and shut down everyone else. The strategy worked. While Gibson scored 28 points, the rest of her team combined for only 20. Estill would combat that with some standout performances of their own. Kaley Treadway, in her first game back in the starting lineup, got hot for the Lady Engineers. Treadway hit six shots from beyond the arc and finished with a team-high 28 points. Unlike her Owsley counterpart, Treadway got support from her teammates. McKenzie Flynn and Sidney Danyeur combined for 21 points to give Estill the push over the top. Savannah Brewer did not play in the game due to injury, but Meagan Bellamy and Kiely Flynn turned in solid performances to make up for her absence. With just a few games left in the regular season, Estill must tighten up to avoid any let downs come post-season play. The next game for the Lady Engineers comes on Thursday, Feb. 9, when Estill hosts Breathitt County. The following night the Lady Engineers host Wayne County to wrap up the week.