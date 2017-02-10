Glendon Ray Combs, 64, of Ben Hunt Road in Irvine, died Sunday, January 29, 2017, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center following a long illness. He was born December 30, 1952 in Owsley County and was the son of the late Ruford and Hazel Frost Combs. He was a former Bundy Tubing employee and a member of the Knob Lick Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Faye Alexander Combs; a son, Steven Ray Combs and girlfriend, Micelle Holbrook; four sisters, Lula Belle Lutes of Estill County, Lola Faye Chowning of Florida, Mary Anne Fields of Estill County, and Donna Ruth Flynn of Estill County; and a grandson, Nicholas Todd Combs. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Combs. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, February 1, at the Providence Baptist Church by Bro. A.B. Patrick. Burial at the Winston Cemetery. Pallbearers were Eddie Alexander, Jason Flynn, Jeff Abrams, Phillip Flynn, Jr., Shane Calloway, and Shawn Richardson. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William “Bill” Dowdy, 95, died at his home on February 5, 2017, a World War II veteran and retiree of the Bluerass Army Depot. He was born in March 1921 to the late Burley B. and Laura M. Dowdy. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He came from a large family and was one of twelve brothers and sisters. He was a true American, and loved our great nation. Bill honorably and proudly served in the Unites States Army in World War II during the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. He truly lived a full, abundant, and blessed life. He lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed the outdoors and everything that went with it. He loved hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, playing cards, telling stories, and spending as much time as possible with his family and friends. Everyone who knew him loved him and will tell you that he was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He had seven children. He is survived by his five children, DeLinda Pelphrey, and husband, Donald Pelfrey, David Dowdy, and wife, Lynn Dowdy, Dennis Dowdy and wife, Maureen Dowdy, Donalda Sons, and husband, Barry Sons, and Douglas Dowdy; eight grandchildren, Diana Kirk and husband, Martin Kirk, Scott Dowdy, Dawn Pelfrey, Megan Ralston and husband, Eric Ralston, Sean Dowdy, Will Dowdy, Ian Dowdy, and Miranda Dowdy; and seven great-grandchildren, Mason Kirk, Taylor Dowdy, Torilynn Dowdy, Gavin Kirk, Treanna Dowdy, Griffey Ralston, and Layla Ralston; one sister, Betty Sikes of Taylorville, Illinois; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Darlene Fleming Dowdy, in February, 2005; two sons, Billy Dowdy and wife, Dena Dowdy, and an infant son, Delmar Dowdy. The family will receive friends this Thursday, February 9, at Mt. Zion Christian Church, Combs Ferry Road, Winchester, Kentucky from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Immediately following visitation, the family will be hosting a celebration of life service in Bill’s honor at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Hospice East or VFW Post 2728, Winchester, KY

Roy Lee McCoy, 80, of Irvine, died Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. A native of Martin County, he was the son of the late Barney and Rebecca Fitch McCoy. He was an avid song writer. He enjoyed fishing at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, music, spending time with his family, front porch coffee and mischief. Survivors include a son, Danny McCoy; two daughters, Darlene Tuttle and husband, Paul Tuttle, and Gina Dunaway and husband, Rick Dunaway; two brothers, Rudolph McCoy and wife, Ethel McCoy and Johnny McCoy and wife, Sharon McCoy; three sisters, Dorthy Maynard and husband, Jim Maynard, Easter Rogers and husband, Claude Rogers, and Effie Sloane and husband, Max Sloane; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; special niece, Brenda Margus and husband, Jack Margus of Smith Mountain Lake, Viginia; and his special friend, Carl. Services were held Wednesday, February 1, at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial at the Dunaway Cemetery. Pallbearers were Noah Tuttle, Jacob Tuttle, Brad Brinegar, Ryan Richardson, and David Conrad.

Virginia Walters, 82, of Bond Street in Irvine, died Saturday, January 28, at the Compassionate Care Center, following a long illness. She was born July 26, 1934, in Owsley County, a daughter of the late Thomas H. and Bertha Campbell Peters. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Garnie “Bud” Walters Jr. She is survived by a sister, Mary Campbell of Beattyville; two brothers, Don Peters of Columbus, Ohio, and Wayne Peters of Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Ora Lee Moore, Loretta Neal, Ralph Peters, and Lucian Peters; and three half-siblings, Lorene Harvey, Marie Thompson, and Kermit Peters. Funeral services were conducted Monday, January 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Ratliff, Elijah Ratliff, Aiden Ratliff, Tommy Fox, Chancey Fox, and Baylee Fox.