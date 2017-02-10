Alcohol Anonymous Alcoholics Anonymous has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

Beekeeping Basics and RCARS Research Update Farmers, gardeners, and beekeeping enthusiasts take note. The Estill County Extension Service will host a program called Beekeeping Basics and Robinson Center for Appalachian Resource Sustainability (RCARS) Research Update. The program will be February 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Extension office. Our guest speaker is UK Horticulture specialist Dr. Shawn Wright. Please pre-register by calling 723-4557 by February 17th.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, call 606-726-2119.

Charlie Company Breakfasts There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

February Cattlemen Meeting The Estill County Cattlemen’s Association and Cooperative Extension will host a Cattlemen’s meeting on Thursday, February 9, at 6 p.m., at the Estill County Extension office. Special guest speaker is Warren Beeler, director for the Governor’s Office of Ag Policy (GOAP). Beeler will give an overview of GOAP and Kentucky Ag Development Fund impact. In addition, Richmond Southern States will have some product information to share. Richmond Southern States is sponsoring a nice catered meal. Estill County Cattlemen’s Association will meet afterward. Please pre-register by February 6th by calling 723-4557.

Free Excel ClassWorkplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club meeting The Woman’s Club Meeting will be February 28, at the Estill County Food Bank at 5:30 p.m. We will assist the food bank in double bagging and folding of grocery bags to use on distribution days. New members are always welcome. Contact President Tina Pasley at Citizens Guaranty Bank with any questions.

March Actioneer Meeting with Explore Kentucky The Estill Action Group invites YOU to come to the March 1st meeting. This meeting will feature Jerry James from the Explore Kentucky Initiative. He will be discussing the importance of our natural features and the outdoor adventure tourism that we are focusing on with the Trail Town project. The meeting is on March 1st at 6:30 p.m., at the Estill County Public Library.

Memorial Baseball Tournament The Youngstown Ohio Bob Cene Memorial 18u/17u Wood Bat Tournament is registering Kentucky and Ohio teams at youngstownclassb.com or contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581.

New Hospice Volunteer Training On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hospice Care Plus is seeking compassionate volunteers to help answer phones at the Compassionate Care Center, to support home hospice patients and caregivers in Estill County, and to fill a variety of other roles. To register for the New Volunteer Training, contact Brenna at 859-986-1500 or email hospice@hospicecp.org. Join us on Facebook-www.facebook.com/hospicecp.

On the Road with Family and Friends Traveling can be a great adventure to share with family and friends. A little research and organization before you go can make your trip an entertaining, enjoyable and memorable experience. Please join Gina Noe, Madison County Extension Agent for FCS, on Monday, February 13 at 12 noon at the Estill County Extension Office. Gina will review the steps for planning, organizing, and enjoying your next travel adventure.

Opportunity to Take GED in Estill County Date Location Saturday, February 11, 2017 Estill County Call the Estill County Adult Education Program for more information at 606-723-7323.

Private Pesticide Applicator Training Private applicator pesticide certification meetings are scheduled for February. The meeting will be Monday, February 27, at 6:30 p.m. Meeting will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, 76 Golden Court, Irvine. The training will educate participants on the proper handling and use of pesticides. Certified private pesticide applicators must be recertified every three years. Farmers must be certified to purchase restricted-use pesticides. If you need further information or to pre-register, please call 723-4557.

Real Women Bible Study Real women talking about real life, looking at real struggles, finding real answers…a weekly Bible study for women of all ages and life stages. There will be a new discussion topic each week, looking at what God has to say about the ‘stuff’ we as women deal with in real life. The first meeting was Feb. 2, 2017, and will continue meeting on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m., at 126 Kentucky Avenue (Estill Co. Center for Pregnancy and Parenting). Call 606-723-0184 or email info@estillccpp.org for further information. Child care may be available if there is enough interest. Sponsored by Family Life Resources, Inc.

Retirees Lunch Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, at the Broadway Café in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch. Note: If Clark County Schools are closed because of weather, the group will NOT gather for lunch.

Rootstock, Berry Plants, and More The Estill County Extension Service will be taking orders for strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, asparagus, and Candy onion plants. Plants will be delivered in early April. If you are interested or have questions, call our office at 723-4557. Orders must be made and prepaid by March 20th. You can visit our webpage at http://estill.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club will meet Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. The program will be a “Show, Tell, and Trade” about any gem, mineral or fossil. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Yearly dues are $20 per family and $15 per individual.

Tots Express School Readiness Program Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.

Winter Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta Body Fitness exercise classes have began for winter with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, R.N. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, difficulty moving. The classes use gentle exercise and movement to build strength and flexibility. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County Extension Offices located on Golden Court off of Stacy Lane Road. A $3 donation is suggested per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.