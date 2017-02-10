First Baptist Church will be on radio First Baptist Church worship will be on radio WIRV-1550 AM and the new station 99.3 FM, hosted at 11 a.m., 351 Broadway.

Irvine Nazarene hosts Dooley The Irvine First Church of the Nazarene, 280 Broadway, Irvine, will be hosting popular Christian recording artist / Christian songwriter Jimmy Dooley (jimmydooley@jimmydooley.com) in its 10:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday, February 19. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information contact Pastor Curt Napier at (517) 719-2238.