The Estill County Middle School Youth Services Center Student of the Week is Madison Steuber. She is the daughter of Penny. Madison is currently in the 6th grade and enjoys playing on her phone, watching TV, and being with her family. Students receiving this recognition are nominated by staff members at the Estill County Middle School for exemplary behavior, attitude, and/or citizenship.

The Estill County Middle School Youth Services Center Student of the Week is Blake Brandenburg. He is the son of Josh and Krista. Blake is currently in the 8th grade and enjoys hanging out with his family and friends. Students receiving this recognition are nominated by staff members at the Estill County Middle School for exemplary behavior, attitude, and/or citizenship.

The Estill County Middle School Youth Services Center Staff Member of the week is Flo Flynn. Flo enjoys her job because she enjoys the students and staff members she works with. Staff members receiving this recognition are nominated by students at the Estill County Middle School for exemplary behavior, attitude, and/or citizenship.