Paul Chrisman 80, died Friday, January 27, 2017, at the Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital in Lexington. He was born in Estill County on February 2, 1936, to the late Brown and Helen Walton Chrisman. He served his country in the US Army for over 20 years and had achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant before his retirement in 1973. During his time in the Army he received several honors for his service during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. After his retirement he owned several local businesses including Mr. Waffle. He is survived by his daughter, Paula Fox and husband, James Fox; one step-son, Randy Abney and wife, Tammy Abney; two grandchildren, Ashley Isaacs and husband, Hank Isaacs and Jacob Abney; two brothers, Harry Glenn Chrisman and Larry Gene Chrisman; two sisters, Jewell Benton and Judy Nantz; his beloved dog, Mr. Pete; as well as many other family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward, Billy, Wayne, and Nelson Chrisman; and one sister, Maxine Harrison. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1p.m., with Billy Berryman officiating. Entombment will be at the Madison County Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Pallbearers will be James Fox, Hank Isaacs, Aaron Rose, Roly Thacker, Robert Berryman, and Billy Berryman.

Wanda Sue Plyman Davis, 67, of Reges Road in Irvine, died Wednesday, January 25, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born September 23, 1949, in Estill County, a daughter of the late Thomas and Verneda Johnson Plymon. She retired from Uncle Charlie’s Meats and had lived in Estill County all of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Paul Davis. She is survived by two daughters, Diana Gail Plymon of Richmond, and Daphne Plymon and boyfriend, Glynn Johnson of Estill County; a sister, Bernice Plymon of Irvine; eight grandchildren; and a niece. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Jo Plymon; and a Son, Charles Edward Plymon. Funeral services were conducted Sunday, January 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark Pearson. Burial in the Joe Miller Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chad Broaddus, Larry Neal, Glendall Flynn, Steven Collins, Deward Willis, and Eugene Crowe.

James David Hardy, 57, of Sugar Hollow Road in Irvine, died Thursday, January 19, 2017, at his home. He was born May 9, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of Leonard David and Elizabeth Dawes Hardy. He was an employee of Estill Wood Products and was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a former member of the National Guard. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Devonda Newton Hardy; a daughter, Serena Kay Lewis and husband, Kyle Lewis of Texas; a son, David Lee Hardy and wife, Sheila Hardy of Estill County; a sister, Debra Rogers of Estill County; two brothers, Jeff Hardy of Estill County, and Jerald Hardy of Estill County; and four grandchildren, Denisha Kay Hardy, Sienna Hardy, Blake Hardy, and Brianna Hardy. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, David Andrew Hardy. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial at the Gentry Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Lee Hardy, Jerald Hardy, Zack Goosey, Junior Goosey, Justin Rhodus, Jeff Hardy, and Phil Hardy.

Roy Lee McCoy, 80, of Irvine, died Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. A native of Martin County, he was the son of the late Barney and Rebecca Fitch McCoy. He was an avid song writer. He enjoyed fishing at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, music, spending time with his family, front porch coffee and mischief. Survivors include a son, Danny McCoy; two daughters, Darlene Tuttle and husband, Paul Tuttle, and Gina Dunaway and husband, Rick Dunaway; two brothers, Rudolph McCoy and wife, Ethel McCoy and Johnny McCoy and wife, Sharon McCoy; three sisters, Dorthy Maynard and husband, Jim Maynard, Easter Rogers and husband, Claude Rogers, and Effie Sloane and husband, Max Sloane; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; special niece, Brenda Margus and husband, Jack Margus of Smith Mountain Lake, Viginia; and his special friend, Carl. Services will be held Wednesday, February 1, at 2 p.m., at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at the Dunaway Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Noah Tuttle, Jacob Tuttle, Brad Brinegar, Ryan Richardson and David Conrad.

Curlean Riddell, age 74, of Stacy Lane in Irvine, died Friday, January 20, 2017, at her daughter’s home following a long illness. She was born March 22, 1942 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Daw and Kate Edmonson Miller. She was a homemaker and attended the Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Estill County all of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Joseph Riddell. She is survived by two daughters, Carol Newman of Estill County, and Tina Estes of Estill County; three sons, Marty Riddell of Estill County, Johnny Riddell of Estill County, and Timothy Riddell of Estill County; four sisters, Helen Woolery of Estill County, Loretta Crowe of Estill County, Mary Logsdon of Estill County, and Judy Lynch of Estill County; a brother, Daw Miller, Jr. of Estill County; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Frank Riddell; a brother, Herchell B. Miller; and six sisters, Odie Bishop, Cleo Bishop, Joyce Riddell, Dolly Crow, Bonnie Riddell, and Ruth Norton. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 24, at the Pea Ridge Holiness Church by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial at the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Phillip Riddell, Jonathon Riddell, Chad Newman, Gary Jr. Norton, Marvin Hunt, Mike Bishop, Russell Riddell, Frank Johnson, and Scot Abney.

Betty Lou Rose, 79, of Waco, died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Kenwood Health & Rehab in Richmond. She was born February 1, 1937, in Estill County, to the late Lloyd D. and Mary Lula Richardson Rose, and was a member of Panola Baptist Church. She loved family gatherings and attending church services. Her spirit and zest for life were a blessing to all that knew her. Survivors include three brothers, Thomas Russell Rose and wife, Joan Rose of Richmond, James Leslie Rose and wife, Connie Rose of Waco, and Roy Douglas Rose of Richmond; three sisters, Ruby Yoon and husband, Young Yoon of Dayton, Ohio, Jane Alice Gilmore and husband, Don Gilmore of Vandalia, Ohio and Freida Sue LaRue of Vandalia, Ohio. She was the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Edna Grace Rose; and two brothers, Ralph Eugene Rose, and Freddie Lee Rose. Funeral services were held at Monday, January 23, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, with Bro. Jimmy Chrisman officiating. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Reuben Rose, Grant Hubler, Patrick Tudor, Lee Yount, Rodney Rose and Clifford Rose.

Anna Gladys Thomas, 93, of Cady Drive in Richmond, died Sunday, January 22, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born April 29, 1923 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late George Washington and Bertie Green Mathis Baker. She was a homemaker and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond R. Thomas. She is survived by a daughter, Susanne Thomas Woosley and husband, Scott Woosley of Madison County; a son, Danny Ray Thomas and wife, Kathy Thomas of Mongomery County; a sister, Margaret L. Whitaker of Estill County; a brother, James F. Baker of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Daniel Woosley, Jacob Woosley, Brandon Smallwood, and Chasity Coleman; and 11 great grandchildren, Julian Woosley, Alistair Woosley, Harper Woosley, Emrys Woosley, Kenley McArdle, Elijah Coleman, and Gabriel Smallwood. She was preceded in death by a sister, Eliza Bell Baker; and five brothers, Thomas C. Baker, Walter C. Baker, George Wallace Baker, William A. Baker, and Robert Earl Baker. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, January 26, at the Calvary Baptist Church by her nephew, David Baker. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Scott Woosley, Daniel Woosley, Jacob Woosley, Tim Whitaker, James Stults, and Jason McCowan.

Virginia Walters, 82, of Bond Street in Irvine, died Saturday, January 28, at the Compassionate Care Center, following a long illness. She was born July 26, 1934, in Owsley County, a daughter of the late Thomas H. and Bertha Campbell Peters. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garnie “Bud” Walters Jr. She is survived by a sister, Mary Campbell of Beattyville; two brothers, Don Peters of Columbus, Ohio, and Wayne Peters of Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Ora Lee Moore, Loretta Neal, Ralph Peters, and Lucian Peters; and three half-siblings, Lorene Harvey, Marie Thompson, and Kermit Peters. Funeral services were conducted Monday, January 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Ratliff, Elijah Ratliff, Aiden Ratliff, Tommy Fox, Chancey Fox, and Baylee Fox.