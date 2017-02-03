Alcohol Anonymous Alcoholics Anonymous

has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

Beekeeping Basics and RCARS Research Update

Farmers, gardeners, and beekeeping enthusiasts take note. The Estill County Extension Service will host a program called Beekeeping Basics and Robinson Center for Appalachian Resource Sustainability (RCARS) Research Update. The program will be February 21st, 6:30 p.m., at the Extension office. Our guest speaker is UK Horticulture specialist Dr. Shawn Wright. Please pre-register by calling 723-4557 by February 17th.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, call 606-726-2119.

Charlie Company Breakfasts

There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

February Cattlemen Meeting

The Estill County Cattlemen’s Association and Cooperative Extension will host a Cattlemen’s meeting on Thursday, February 9th, 6:00 p.m., at the Estill County Extension office. Special guest speaker is Warren Beeler, director for the Governor’s Office of Ag Policy (GOAP). Beeler will give an overview of GOAP and Kentucky Ag Development Fund impact. In addition, Richmond Southern States will have some product information to share. Richmond Southern States is sponsoring a nice catered meal. Estill County Cattlemen’s Association will meet afterward. Please pre-register by February 6th by calling 723-4557.

Free Excel Class

Workplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, February 2, at 5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant. Local musicians, Logan Napier and Austin Spivey, will provide the entertainment. Recent donations have been given to Joe Ohr Memorial Scholarships, Pregnancy Center, and Girl Scout Troop 661. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time.

Memorial Baseball Tournament

The Youngstown Ohio Bob Cene Memorial 18u/17u Wood Bat Tournament is registering Kentucky and Ohio teams at youngstownclassb.com or contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581.

Memory Café- Richmond

The Memory Café is a social group comprised of people who have memory loss and their loved one(s). The Memory Café provides an informal setting for caregivers and their loved ones with memory problems to socialize and interact with other families. It encourages friendship and acceptance. This program is offered in partnership with the EKU Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy and the Alzheimer’s Association. Memory Cafe meets many times throughout the month. For more details and to register, call Katherine Nicholas, MS, OTR/L, QDCS at 859-893-0653 or email theplacetobe@eku.edu for more information. Registration required.

Mountain Mushroom Festival committe meeting

The 27th annual Mountain Mushroom Festival will be April 29-30. You’re invited to come and be a part of the planning on Thursday, February 2 at 7 p.m. in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street. Anyone interested in assisting with the festival is welcome to attend. For further information contact City Hall at 723-2554 or 723-1233.

New Hospice Volunteer Training

On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hospice Care Plus is seeking compassionate volunteers to help answer phones at the Compassionate Care Center, to support home hospice patients and caregivers in Estill County, and to fill a variety of other roles. To register for the New Volunteer Training, contact Brenna at 859-986-1500 or email hospice@hospicecp.org. Join us on Facebook-www.facebook.com/hospicecp.

Opportunities to Take GED

GED testing will take place on these dates at these locations. Date Location Friday, February 3, 2017 Clark County Saturday, February 11, 2017 Estill County Call the Estill County Adult Education Program for more information at 606-723-7323.

Private Pesticide Applicator Trainings

Two private applicator pesticide certification meetings are scheduled for February. The first opportunity is Tuesday, February 7th, 10:00 a.m. and the second is Monday, February 27th, 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Estill County Extension Office, 76 Golden Court, Irvine. The training will educate participants on the proper handling and use of pesticides. Certified private pesticide applicators must be recertified every three years. Farmers must be certified to purchase restricted-use pesticides. If you need further information or to pre-register, please call 723-4557.

Real Women Bible Study

Real women talking about real life, looking at real struggles, finding real answers…a weekly Bible study for women of all ages and life stages. There will be a new discussion topic each week, looking at what God has to say about the ‘stuff’ we as women deal with in real life. The first meeting is Feb. 2, 2017, and will continue on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m., at 126 Kentucky Avenue (Estill Co. Center for Pregnancy and Parenting). Call 606-723-0184 or email info@estillccpp.org for further information. Child care may be available if there is enough interest. Sponsored by Family Life Resources, Inc.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, at the Broadway Café in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch. Note: If Clark County Schools are closed because of weather, the group will NOT gather for lunch.

Rootstock, Berry Plants, and More

The Estill County Extension Service will be taking orders for strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, asparagus, and Candy onion plants. Plants will be delivered in early April. If you are interested or have questions, call our office at 723-4557. Orders must be made and prepaid by March 20th. You can visit our webpage at http://estill.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources .

St. Elizabeth Church Basement Sale

St. Elizabeth Church, at 322 Fifth St. in Ravenna, will have their February basement sale on Friday, Feb 3, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.

Winter Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta

Body Fitness exercise classes have began for winter with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, R.N. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, difficulty moving. The classes use gentle exercise and movement to build strength and flexibility. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County Extension Offices located on Golden Court off of Stacy Lane Road. A $3 donation is suggested per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.