First Baptist Church will be on radio

First Baptist Church worship will be on radio WIRV-1550 AM and the new station 99.3 FM, hosted at 11 a.m., 351 Broadway.

Irvine Nazarene hosts Dooley The Irvine First Church of the Nazarene, 280 Broadway, Irvine, will be hosting popular Christian recording artist / Christian songwriter Jimmy Dooley (jimmydooley@jimmydooley.com) in its 10:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday, February 19. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information contact Pastor Curt Napier at (517) 719-2238.

Pine Hill Baptist singing There will be a singing at Pine Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, February 4, beginning at 6 p.m. The featured singers will be the Watson Family. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served after the service. For more information contact Don Williams at 723-4341.