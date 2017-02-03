By SUSAN LYNCH

CV&T Contributor

Zachary Ryan King is a 19-year-old senior at Estill County High School. His parents are Lloyd and Sherry King, and he lives in Estill County with his mother and sister. Zachary has lived here all his life.

Zachary was born with a rare condition called DiGeorge syndrome (also known as deletion syndrome).

DiGeorge’s is a genetic disorder resulting in medical complications, cognitive impairment, and brain

morphologic changes. While the doctors didn’t offer much hope for the Kings about Zachary’s future, God had other plans. At birth, Zachary was placed on a ventilator, and the family was informed he wouldn’t make it through the night. After a long prayerful night, Zachary pulled the vent off himself and began breathing on his own! He has continued to amaze the doctors and overcome obstacles ever since. Zach also went through open heart surgery at only six months of age, another dangerous procedure for a child in his condition to undergo. Again, he came through and amazed them all. Zachary is a people person and never meets a stranger. He loves going to town to visit his friends at some of the local stores, including the Opportunity Store where I had the pleasure of meeting him when he was only five. That is also how I found out first hand that he gives the best hugs. Zach has many hobbies. He enjoys basketball, bowling, watching movies and shopping for hats. He also loves macaroni and cheese. “Zachary is a strong willed young man who has a heart of gold,” his mother Sherry told me.

“He is a blessing and an inspiration to everyone he meets.”