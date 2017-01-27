Citizen Voice & Times

Proudly serving Irvine, Ravenna and Estill County

You are here: Home / School News / Estill Students selected for Bluegrass All Regional Band

Estill Students selected for Bluegrass All Regional Band

by

These Estill County High School Band members were selected to this year’s Bluegrass All Regional Band.  After successfully passing a live audition process, these students earned a chair in this prestigious ensemble.  The finest musicians from over 20 schools in our region rehearsed and prepared a concert under nationally acclaimed conductors.  A performance was given for the public at Madison Central High School Auditorium on Saturday, January 14th.