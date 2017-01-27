These Estill County High School Band members were selected to this year’s Bluegrass All Regional Band. After successfully passing a live audition process, these students earned a chair in this prestigious ensemble. The finest musicians from over 20 schools in our region rehearsed and prepared a concert under nationally acclaimed conductors. A performance was given for the public at Madison Central High School Auditorium on Saturday, January 14th.
