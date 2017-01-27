Coach Melissa Richardson Powell writes, “They competed in the 14th region cheer competition and won first place. That advanced the team to the state competition. They won fifth in the state out of 16 regions. These girls are amazing. We have some girls that have cheered their whole life and some girls that have never cheered before. They have truly worked together and been a family. We have laughed and cried together but still worked hard and became an amazing team. Every single person has a role on this team and is very important. I love you girls, and you have made me so proud! Thank you for not giving up on Traci Baber and I. I know that we were “newbies” to the middle school coaching scene but you have been great to coach. Parents and guardians thank you for trusting us with your girls. I have had a wonderful time with them. I would like to thank Andy and KaShara Garrett, Taylor Isfort, Kaylee Isfort, Amanda Collier, Erica Collier, Morgan Wiseman, Kara Beth Singleton, Sarah Young, and the ECHS high school cheerleaders. You all have helped us achieve these wins. Bring it on the mat tomorrow girls! I love you all!”