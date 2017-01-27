Rollin Reese “Paul” Bishop, 72, of Jacqueline Court in Irvine died Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born March 27, 1944 in Estill County and was the son of the late Charlie and Rena Camden Bishop. He was a retired Millwright and Contractor and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Betty Scenters Bishop; a son, Anthony Bishop amd wife, Bridgett Bishop of Irvine; a daughter, Kelli Venters and husband, James Venters of Irvine; two brothers, Jackie Bishop of Irvine, and Earl Bishop of Irvine; four grandchildren, Corey Bishop, Dalton Bishop, Alexandra Bishop, and Trevor Venters; two very special close friends, Joe Kirby, and Donald Walling; and a host of very special brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by four sisters; Joann Bishop, Mary Evelyn Arvin, Amy Dixon, and Francis Mann; and three brothers, Dennis, Russell, and James Bishop. Funeral services were conducted Monday, January 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Paul Groves. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Terry Melton, Joe Kirby, Anthony Bishop, James Venters, Donald Walling, Beetle Lisle, Corey Bishop, Dalton Bishop, and Trevor Venters. Honorary Pallbearers were Thomas Sparks, Gary Ballard, Tim Dixon, Jerome Webb, Employees of Estill Wood Products, Carl Kirby, Doug Kirby, Scott Jones, and Frank Townsend.

James David Hardy, 57, of Sugar Hollow Road in Irvine died Thursday, January 19, 2017, at his home. He was born May 9, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of Leonard David and Elizabeth Dawes Hardy. He was an employee of Estill Wood Products and attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a former member of the National Guard. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Devonda Newton Hardy; a daughter, Serena Kay Lewis and husband, Kyle Lewis of Texas; a son, David Lee Hardy and wife, Sheila Hardy of Estill County; a sister, Debra Rogers of Estill County; two brothers, Jeff Hardy of Estill County, and Jerald Hardy of Estill County; four grandchildren, Denisha Kay Hardy, Sienna Hardy, Blake Hardy, and Brianna Hardy. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, David Andrew Hardy. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial at the Gentry Cemetery.

Curlean Riddell, 74, of Stacy Lane in Irvine died Friday, January 20, 2017, at her daughter’s home following a long illness. She was born March 22, 1942 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Daw and Kate Edmonson Miller. She was a homemaker and attended the Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Estill County all of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Joseph Riddell. She is survived by two daughters, Carol Newman of Estill County, and Tina Estes of Estill County; three sons, Marty Riddell of Estill County, Johnny Riddell of Estill County, and Timothy Riddell of Estill County; four sisters, Helen Woolery of Estill County, Loretta Crowe of Estill County, Mary Logsdon of Estill County, and Judy Lynch of Estill County; a brother, Daw Miller, Jr. of Estill County; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren She was preceded in death by a son, Kelly Frank Riddell; a brother, Herchell B. Miller; and six sisters, Odie Bishop, Cleo Bishop, Joyce Riddell, Dolly Crow, Bonnie Riddell, and Ruth Norton. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 24, at the Pea Ridge Holiness Church by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial at the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Kirt Douglas Riddle, 54, of Goodrich Drive in Lexington died Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born October 5, 1962 in Fayette County and was the son of Earl Douglas Riddell. He was a construction worker and had lived in Lexington most of his life. Survivors in addition to his father include; Sarah Riddell (preceded in death by her husband, Elmer) of Lexington; three daughters, Brandy Stigbauer of Winchester, Dawn Rector of Willisburg, and Savannah Blackwell of Lexington; two sons, Joel Cadwell of Lexington, and Clint Riddell of Texas; three sisters, Laura Faye Johnson of Jessamine County, Doris Riddell of Fayette County, and Earlese Riddell of Powell County; seven brothers, David Riddell of Estill County, Tony Riddell of Menifee County, Bobby Riddell of Franklin County, Roger Riddell of Jessamine County, Benny Riddell of Jessamine County, Earl Douglas Riddell, Jr. of Fayette County, and Keith Riddell of Florida; 10 grandchildren; and a great grandchild. He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Riddell; and two brothers, Danny Riddell, and Elmer Jr. Riddell. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jason Riddell. Burial at the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gary Rector, Josh Rector, Jared Rector, Joel Cadwell, Doug Riddell, and Josh Riddell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations toward his funeral expenses.

Avery Darrell Rogers, 66, of Cedar Grove Road in Irvine died Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born November 19, 1950 in Estill County and was the son of Emma Beckley Rogers Flannery and the late Lloyd Franklin Rogers. He was a retired engineer with CSX Railroad and attended the Church of God. He had lived in Estill County all of his life. Survivors in addition to his mother include: a son, Avery Darrell Rogers and wife, Shauna Rogers of Berea; a sister, Faye Rogers Richardson and husband, Glenn Richardson of Irvine, a brother, Howard Lloyd Rogers and wife, Debra Rogers of Irvine; two grandchildren, Cole Rogers and Ty Rogers; The mother of his children, Veneda Fox Rogers; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Donnie Allen Rogers. Funeral services were conducted Sunday, January 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Glennis Sizemore and Bro. Curt Napier. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Larry McMaine, Aubrey Miller, Gary Coyle, Lee Anglin, Terry Sparks, Clarence Rison, Cole Rogers, and Ty Rogers. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Anna Gladys Thomas, 93, of Cady Drive in Richmond died Sunday, January 22, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born April 29, 1923 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late George Washington and Bertie Green Mathis Baker. She was a homemaker and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond R. Thomas. She is survived by a daughter, Susanne Thomas Woosley and husband, Scott Woosley of Madison County; a son, Danny Ray Thomas and wife, Kathy Thomas of Montgomery County; a sister, Margaret L. Whitaker of Estill County; a brother, James F. Baker of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Daniel Woosley, Jacob Woosley, Brandon Smallwood, and Chasity Coleman; and seven great grandchildren, Julian Woosley, Alistair Woosley, Harper Woosley, Emrys Woosley, Kenley McArdle, Elijah Coleman, and Gabriel Smallwood. She was preceded in death by a sister, Eliza Bell Baker; and five brothers, Thomas C. Baker, Walter C. Baker, George Wallace Baker, William A. Baker, and Robert Earl Baker. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 26, 11 a.m., at the Calvary Baptist Church by her nephew, David Baker. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Calvary Baptist Church.

Tommy White, 75, of Irvine Road in Winchester died Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center following a long illness. He was born August 28, 1941 in Estill County and was the son of the late Cecil and Effie Rose White. He was a retired Trane Company employee and a member of the Church of Christ. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. He had lived in Clark County most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Deloris Reed White; two daughters, Beverley Thompson of Versailles, and Kimberley Bishop and husband, Sherman Bishop ou LaGrange; a brother, Robert White of Estill County; two grandchildren, Amanda Watts and Heather Varner; three great grandchildren, Justin Watts, Blake McDaniel, and John Lewis Varner. He was preceded in death by a sister, Genice Moats; and a brother, Glendon White. Funeral services were conducted Friday, January 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Josh Givins.Burial at the Machpelah Cemetery. Pallbearers were Justin Watts, Blake McDaniels, Jonathan Reed, Todd Kirby, Tim Wells, John Riddell, and Jerry McIntosh.

Rosa Henry Wilson, 72, died Monday, January 23, 2017, at her home after a long illness. She was a native of Estill county, a daughter of the late Andrew and Ida Wiseman Henry. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, who enjoyed sewing, quilting and crafting. Survivors include her daughter, Terina Griffin; her son, Sherman Riddell; her grandchildren, Crystal Hunt, James Tipton, and Jessica Riddell; her great-grandchildren, Julien Florence, Erilyn Hunt, and Levi Tipton. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mabel Campbell. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 27, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Terry Barnes and Bro. David Horn officiating. Burial will follow in the Dunaway Cemetery. Friends may call anytime after 6 p.m. on Thursday.