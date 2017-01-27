First Baptist Church will be on radio First Baptist Church worship will be on radio WIRV-1550 AM and the new station 99.3 FM, hosted at 11 a.m., 351 Broadway. Irvine Nazarene 5th Sunday singing

The Irvine First Church of the Nazarene, 280 Broadway, Irvine, will be hosting a 5th Sunday singing service Sunday night, January 29, at 6 p.m. Singers and musicians will be featured from several area Nazarene churches, but people from all churches are invited to attend the special worship service. For more information contact Pastor Curt Napier at 517-719-2238.

South Irvine Christian Church singing South Irvine Christian Church will having a singing Sunday, January 29, beginning at 6 p.m. The featured singers will be God’s Family Connection. Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served afterwards.