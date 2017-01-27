Alcohol Anonymous has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, call 606-726-2119.

Charlie Company Breakfasts There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

Free Excel Class Workplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

Memorial Baseball Tournament The Youngstown Ohio Bob Cene Memorial 18u/17u Wood Bat Tournament is registering Kentucky and Ohio teams at youngstownclassb.com or contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581.

Memory Café- Richmond The Memory Café is a social group comprised of people who have memory loss and their loved one(s). The Memory Café provides an informal setting for caregivers and their loved ones with memory problems to socialize and interact with other families. It encourages friendship and acceptance. This program is offered in partnership with the EKU Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy and the Alzheimer’s Association. Memory Cafe meets many times throughout the month. For more details and to register, call Katherine Nicholas, MS, OTR/L, QDCS at 859-893-0653 or email theplacetobe@eku.edu for more information. Registration required.

Opportunities to Take GED GED testing will take place on these dates at these locations. Date Location Saturday, January 21, 2017 Powell County Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Madison County Friday, February 3, 2017 Clark County Saturday, February 11, 2017 Estill County Call the Estill County Adult Education Program for more information at 606-723-7323.

Real Women Bible Study Real women talking about real life, looking at real struggles, finding real answers…a weekly Bible study for women of all ages and life stages. There will be a new discussion topic each week, looking at what God has to say about the ‘stuff’ we as women deal with in real life. The first meeting is Feb. 2, 2017, and will continue on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m., at 126 Kentucky Avenue (Estill Co. Center for Pregnancy and Parenting). Call 606-723-0184 or email info@estillccpp.org for further information. Child care may be available if there is enough interest. Sponsored by Family Life Resources, Inc.

River City Players presents “Tragedy at Devil’s Hollow” Join us on Friday, January 27, at 7 p.m. as Robert “Skip” Johnson reads the bewildering tale of the Tragedy at Devil’s Hollow, a true Kentucky ghost story. Members of the River City Players will serve light refreshments and accept donations for our “Save the Mack” campaign. The Tragedy at Devil’s Hollow reading will take place at the Estill County Extension Office at 76 Golden Court, and the doors will be open at 6:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Church Basement Sale St. Elizabeth Church, at 322 Fifth St. in Ravenna, will have their February basement sale on Friday, Feb 3, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tots Express School Readiness Program Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.

Winter Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta Body Fitness exercise classes have began for winter with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, R.N. The classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, difficulty moving. The classes use gentle exercise and movement to build strength and flexibility. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County Extension Offices located on Golden Court off of Stacy Lane Road. A $3 donation is suggested per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505