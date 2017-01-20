The Estill County Grand Jury returned several indictments in circuit court on January 3.

Ethan S. Newman, 26, of 1919 Stacy Lane, was charged with second degree escape from a prisoner transport vehicle on December 6, 2016. He was also charged with first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer for allegedly engaging in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to Estill County Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Morris. The wanton endangerment is said to have occurred when Newman fled from law officers on foot down the middle of the roadway.

Newman was already incarcerated for charges he received on October 27, 2016 after he allegedly attempted to outrun Kentucky State Troopers and local police by driving at speed in excess of 122 mph.

Newman was also indicted on six counts of first degree wanton endangerment; four counts of failure to give right of way to emergency vehicles; first degree fleeing or evading police; theft by unlawful taking of a blue 2014 Ford Mustang owned by Richard Hoover; first degree criminal mischief; being a second degree persistent felony offender, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Charles D. Durham, II, 38, of 164 Elmer Richardson Rd., was indicted on charges of second degree facilitation to escape because of his alleged role in helping Ethan Newman to escape.

Jesse Rice, 47, of Rice Rd., was charged with operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; three counts of first degree wanton endangerment for carelessly driving his vehicle into a yard where three children were playing; leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance; and for being a first degree persistent felony offender. The charges are said to have occurred on October 14, 2016.

Brian Tipton, 32, of 10 Sugar Hollow Rd., was indicted for fleeing or evading police (on foot) on August 26, 2016, and second degree wanton endangerment of a police officer for allegedly creating a substantial danger of physical injury to two Irvine Police Officers, two Kentucky State Police troopers and two Ravenna officers.

Brian Hall, 44, of 607 Cantrill Street, was indicted on two charges of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, and for trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense; for buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug and fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot). He was also charged with resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and being a first degree persistent felony offender. The indictments stem from charges made on November 12, 2016, that Hall possessed methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin with the intent to sell them.

Michael Lain Abner, 18, of 103 North Stacy Lane, was indicted by the grand jury on charges of first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; leaving the scene of an accident (failure to render aid or assistance); possession of an open alcohol beverage in a vehicle; having broken tail lamps; and first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. The charges are from an arrest on or about April 30, 2016.

Wesley Johnson, 23, of 710 Broadway, was indicted for attempting to traffic in a controlled substance, (first degree, second or greater offense), and for attempting to gain access to less than two grams of heroin with the intent to traffic. Kristen Gulley, 25, of 3561 Honey Jay Court, was charged as a co-defendant in the case. She is charged with communicating by phone to bring illegal drugs into the Estill County jail inside a flip-flop shoe.