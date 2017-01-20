The Estill County Middle School Youth Services Center Staff Member of the week is Daniel Folk. He teaches 6th grade Science. He enjoys his job because he likes working with kids and he gets the summers off.

Staff members receiving this recognition are nominated by students at the Estill County Middle School for exemplary behavior, attitude, and/or citizenship.

The Estill County Middle School Youth Services Center Students of the Week are Leann Stepp and Woody Conner.

Leann is the daughter of Jason and Sally Stepp. She is currently in the 8th grade and enjoys reading, math, and hanging out with her friends.

Woody is the son of Amanda and Billy Conner. He is currently in the 8th grade and enjoys playing videogames, playing outside, and hanging out with his friends.

Students receiving this recognition are nominated by staff members at the Estill County Middle School for exemplary behavior, attitude, and/or citizenship.