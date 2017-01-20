by Andrew Hatton

CVT Sports Writer

The Lady Engineer basketball team improved to 9-4 on the season following their outstanding performances over the weekend. Estill crossed into enemy territory on Friday night to take down the Lady Pirates of Powell County, 43-34. The Lady Engineers the dominated Cordia at home on Saturday, 71-15.

Estill jumped on Powell early and led by as many as 17 in the game. Leading 24-10 at halftime over last year’s district champions, the Lady Engineers headed into the break set on cruise control. But a sloppy third quarter opened the door for the Pirates to come back.

Fueled by a 15-point, 14-rebound performance from McKenzie Flynn, the Lady Engineers maintained control and preserved roughly a 10-point lead throughout much of the second half.

Guards Meagan Bellamy and Kaley Treadway added to the effort, combining for 19 points in the game. The Lady Engineers knocked down just 3-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc. Estill opted the game to do more of their damage around the basket.

While the Lady Engineers came away with the victory, they also came away with a sense of disappointment. Estill was not pleased with the way that they performed, especially in the second half. They were the far better team and did not feel like the scoreboard reflected their dominance.

Although the Lady Pirates are the defending champs, they aren’t the favorite to win the district. That distinction belongs to Lee County who is currently 12-4 on the season. So while the Lady Engineers enjoy beating their rival on their own turf, they know that there are bigger fish to fry.

The scoreboard may have not reflected Estill’s dominance over Powell on Friday night, but that was not the case with Saturday’s game. Cordia came into town struggling at 0-5.

Estill proved to be entirely too much for the Lady Lions, jumping out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter. That would be as close as Cordia would get for the remainder of the game.

The Lady Engineer starters played limited minutes throughout the game, with Coach Hall and his staff using their time to work on a few specific things. Although they were chomping at the bit for more time, the Estill coaches cut their minutes out of respect for their opponents.

This provided some great opportunities for bench players to get some extra work. After the Lady Engineers struggled when going to their bench against Powell, it was important to see them get more opportunities to learn and grow in a varsity game, no matter the level of the opponent.

Every player that dressed for the Lady Engineers against Cordia found their way onto the score sheet. It’s not every day that I get to mention some of these outstanding young ladies, so I’ll take the opportunity to do so now.

Sidney Danyeur and Kiely Flynn each contributed 11 points to the effort to lead Estill. McKenzie Flynn and Kaley Treadway finished with eight and nine points, respectfully. Savannah Brewer netted seven points while fellow starter, Meagan Bellamy, added four of her own.

Britney Mason, an eighth grader, scored the first six points of her varsity season. Sophomore Shelby Danyeur and the promising young seventh grader, Mia Hale, each netted five points.

Taylor Duechle scored three points in her limited time on the court. Freshman Mary Robinson scored her first two points of her varsity career to finish out the scoring.

Estill’s next trip away from home won’t be so easy, as they head to Lee County to take on the Lady Kats this Friday. Led by their dominant scorer, Hannah Kash, the Lady Kats currently sit atop the 56th District.

The Lady Engineers will have their work cut out for them when it comes to stopping Kash. The junior guard dropped 40 points on Owsley County back on Jan. 9.

Unlike Lee, who has one player carry the bulk of the load, Estill has many players capable of sharing the work. Coach Hall’s brand of team basketball has proven to be successful so far this season. Come Friday night, it will be put to the test.