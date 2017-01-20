Bertha Wilson Combs, 75, of Drowning Creek Road in Irvine, died Friday, January 6, at the Hospice Care Center in the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington following a long illness. She was born July 26, 1941, in Wagersville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Park and Stella Hurley Wolfinbarger. She was a retired custodian with Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She moved back to Estill County in 2006 and was a member of the Victory Tabernacle Church of God.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, Chester Wilson, Winford Combs, and Hugh Kirby.

She is survived by two daughters, Stella Stanelli of Ft. Meyers, FL, and Brenda Howard of Richmond; a sister, Cleeta Faye Harrison of Lancaster; two brothers, Elijuh Wolfinbarger of Owen Coumty, and James Wolfinbarger of Irvine; five grandchildren; and several great grandchilren

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Ann Moore; five siblings, Nannie Bea Rowe, Hubert, Park Jr., Robert J., and Clarence Wolfinbarger.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 10,at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Geral Richardson. Burial in the Winston Cemetery.

Doris June Cox, 79, a resident of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, died Friday, December 2, 2016, following a long illness. She was born June 12, 1937 in Mt. Ash, KY and was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Mae Murry Stephens. She was a former Concase Co. employee and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cox.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry McIntosh and husband, Steve Cox; a brother, Wendell Stephens; and four sisters,Brenda King, Linda Sicker, Paulene Layman, and Ada Hommock; two grandchildren, Lora Maness and husband, Jack Maness and Steve McIntosh; and 2 great-grandchildren, Cameron and Travis Cox.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Leasa Rogers; two brothers, Roscoe and Tony Stephens; and two sisters, Helen Bell and Dorothy George.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

James Corbet Henry, 56, of Florence, Kentucky, died Sunday, January 15, at the St. Elizabeth Hospice Care Center following a long illness. He was born January 14, 1961, in Lexington, a son of Wilma Henry Canamar. He has lived in Boone County for the past 4 years. He was a self-employed handyman.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by two sons, Dustin James Henry, and Andrew Ledford.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, January 19, 1 p.m., at the Oakdale Cemetery by Bro. Scott Winkler. Friends may call between 11a.m. and 1 p.m Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Provie Mae Barker Kirby, 75, loving wife of 58 years to Douglas L. Kirby, died January 12, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was born on August 22, 1941 in Estill County to the late Silas and Opal Turner Barker. She was a retired bookkeeper for Kirby Garage and a homemaker. She was a member of Thomas Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, Ricky Kirby and wife, Brenda Kirby, and Tim Kirby and wife, Pam Kirby, both of Irvine; a daughter, Regina Oliver and husband, Neal Oliver of Winchester; eight grandchildren, Ansela Harkins, and husband, John Harkins, Jon Kirby, and wife, Annie Kirby, Eric Kirby and wife, Courtney Kirby, Kayla Wilson and husband, Josh Wilson, Asha, Emily, Caitlin, and Nick Oliver.; six great grandchildren, Adam Harkins, Caleb Harkins, Emma Kirby, Gracie Mae Kirby, Abram Kirby, and Sophia Kirby; her loving stepmother that raised her, Georgia Barker; 17 brothers and sisters, Norma Walton, William Rawlins and wife, Carol Rawlins, Theodore Rawlins and wife, Sue Rawlins, Elizabeth Freeman, Cathy Barker and botfriend, James Richardson, Frances Walsh and husband, Jerry Walsh, Judy McKinney and husband, Glen McKinney, Sarah Brinegar and husband, Kenny Brinegar, Sue Brinegar, and husband, Shirley Brinegar, Martha Brinegar and husband, Ralph Brinegar, Virginia Embree and husband, Roger Embree, Carolyn Bishop and husband, Mark Bishop, David Barker, Michael Barker and wife, Milandia Barker, Owen Barker and wife, Rebecca Barker, Joy Brown, and husband, Fred Brown, Paula Lemay and her mother-in-law Elsie Kirby; a brother-in- aw, Jerry Kirby and wife, Vydra Kirby; and sister-in-law, Dixie McQueen; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Sue Kirby; a sister, Mary Lou Shrader; two brothers-in-law, Jim Walton, and Billy Freeman.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 16, 2017, at Thomas Baptist Church in Estill County by Pastor Dennis Morgan. Pallbearers were Jon Kirby, Eric Kirby, Nick Oliver, John Harkins, Josh Wilson, and Dee Mynhier. Honorary pallbearers were Matt Kirby, Mikie Stevens, Phillip Stevens, and Jacob Stevens. Burial in the Douglas L. Kirby Family Cemetery.

Evelyn Irene Richardson, 88, of Broadway in Irvine, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born February 24, 1928 in Lillydale, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late John Hillyer and Daisy Maloney McGuire. She was a retired Best Western employee and a member of the Providence Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Shelton Richardson.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Riddell of Estill County; a son, Elbert Jones of Estill County; three step-children, Sandy Henson of Hamilton, OH, Shari Adams of Hamilton, OH, and Steve Richardson of Wyoming; four grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; eight great gradchildren; and nine step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Vera Harlow and Jean Holbrook.

Funeral services wiere conducted Saturday, January 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ricky Powell. Burial at the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ronnie Riddell, II, Josh Riddell, Jeremiah Jones, Wayne Henson, Josh Henson, and Aaron Adams.

Honorary Pallbearers were Ronnie Riddell, Brett Riddell, Peyton Riddell, and Michael Harlow.

James Edward Sparks, 84, of Irvine, died Friday, January 6, 2017 at UK Medical Center. He was born September 14, 1932 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Robert and Lillie Keith Sparks. He previously worked at Continental Metal Specialty and Robinson Tool & Die, he was also a United States Marine Corps veteran in the Korean War. Other than being an extremely hard worker, his passion was spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include; two sons, Jimbo Sparks and Lewis Sparks, both of Irvine; one daughter, Marilyn Tyree and husband, Glynn Tyree of Irvine; five grandchildren, Stacy Judd and husband, Lucus Judd of Greensburg, Kentucky, Joshua McIntosh of Morehead, Patricia Dixon and husband, Cecil Dixon, Sandy Sparks and botfriend, Jarod Mays, and J.R. Sparks, all of Irvine; eight great grandchildren, Annalisa Trimble and Toni Marie Watkins, both of Greensburg, Kentucky, Makayla Trimble, David Dixon, Hayden McIntosh, Daniel Dixon, MaKenzie Smith, and Maddox Mays, all of Irvine; two great-great grandchildren, Bayleigh Crowe of Berea, and Dryden Smith of Richmond; daughter-in-law, Mary Parker of Irvine.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife in 2010, Mary Alcorn Sparks; three brothers, Willie Sparks, Junior Sparks and Darrell Sparks; five sisters, Nannie Hale, Effie Hale, Cynthia Alcorn, Hazel Roberts and Etta Mays.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the New Beginning Fellowship in Irvine, Kentucky with Pastor Delvin Reece officiating. Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory. Guestbook at coffmanfuneral.com