Alcohol Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, call 606-726-2119.

Charlie Company Breakfasts

There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

First Farmers Market Meeting

The Estill County Farmer’s Market Association will have their first organizational meeting of 2017 on Wednesday, January 25, at 7 p.m., at the Estill County Extension office. The market is looking for new members to help supply wholesome produce to the community this year. If you have questions, contact Hannah Eaton at 726-0679 or message her on the market’s Facebook page.

Free Excel Class

Workplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

Free Movie Night

There will be a FREE movie night on Friday, January 20, at 6 p.m. at Ravenna Christian Church. There will be hot dogs/chili dogs, chips, drinks, and desserts. We will watch “Do You Believe?” This movie is from the makers of God’s Not Dead/God’s Not Dead 2. Please make plans to join us and bring a friend or two. Everyone is welcome!

Memorial Baseball Tournament

The Youngstown Ohio Bob Cene Memorial 18u/17u Wood Bat Tournament is registering Kentucky and Ohio teams at youngstownclassb.com or contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581.

Memory Café- Richmond

The Memory Café is a social group comprised of people who have memory loss and their loved one(s). The Memory Café provides an informal setting for caregivers and their loved ones with memory problems to socialize and interact with other families. It encourages friendship and acceptance. This program is offered in partnership with the EKU Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy and the Alzheimer’s Association. Memory Cafe meets many times throughout the month. For more details and to register, call Katherine Nicholas, MS, OTR/L, QDCS at 859-893-0653 or email theplacetobe@eku.edu for more information. Registration required.

Official GED test site

You no longer have to travel to a galaxy far far away in order to take your official GED test. You can take your GED test here in Estill Co. Upcoming testing date is February 11, 2017. Call us today to find out more information on how you can sign up. Estill Co. Adult Learning Center, 200 Wallace Circle, Irvine, Kentucky 40336, 606-723-7323.

River City Players presents “Tragedy at Devil’s Hollow”

Join us on Friday, January 27, at 7 p.m. as Robert “Skip” Johnson reads the bewildering tale of the Tragedy at Devil’s Hollow, a true Kentucky ghost story. Members of the River City Players will serve light refreshments and accept donations for our “Save the Mack” campaign. The Tragedy at Devil’s Hollow reading will take place at the Estill County Extension Office at 76 Golden Court, and the doors will be open at 6:30 p.m.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.