By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Before swearing to fulfill their duties as newly elected school board officers, Rhonda Hardy, Donna Isfort, and Jenny Niece also swore that they had not fought in a deadly duel, either in state or out of state.

Hardy, Isfort and Niece join L.W. Beckley and Jon Bicknell on the school board.

The new members were sworn in before a special meeting called for the purpose of electing a chair and vice chair to replace positions vacated by Robbie Starling and Patty Hood.

Donna Isfort made a motion to nominate Rhonda Hardy, and the motion was seconded by Jenny Niece. The board voted unanimously to elect Hardy as chair.

L.W. Beckley then made a motion to nominate Jenny Niece as vice-chair, and Jon Bicknell seconded it. The vote was unanimous to elect Niece.

The board agreed to keep their monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at central office.