by Andrew Hatton

CVT Sports Writer

After the snow put a damper on things last week, the Lady Engineers were back in action on the court for the first time in 2017. Following losses in their final two games of 2016, Coach Hall and company were looking to get things back on track.

Their first game of the new year would see them travel to Berea to take on the Madison Southern Lady Eagles. Estill had never defeated the Lady Eagles on Southern’s court, but were hoping to see that streak come to an end.

In the first quarter, Estill would get things going through a heavy dose of their guard duo, Savannah Brewer and Meagan Bellamy. Both are able to mix it up inside and outside offensively, so the twosome can open the game up for Estill through their ability to score in a variety of ways.

Brewer got things going for the Lady Engineers, scoring their opening seven points. Not to be outdone, Bellamy matched Brewer’s seven with seven of her own. The two scored all 14 of Estill’s points in the first quarter, drawing things level with the Lady Eagles after one quarter of play.

Estill would pull ahead in the second quarter with Brewer continuing to do damage, this time from the free throw line where she found her way to double-digit scoring on the night.

McKenzie Flynn turned in a nice second quarter, scoring six points, while Kaley Treadway would knock one down from beyond the arc. Sidney Danyeur and Taylor Duechle each added a bucket to give Estill a six-point advantage as they headed into halftime.

The third quarter would be the lowest scoring period of the night, with Estill netting only 10 and Southern failing to reach double-digits. The Lady Engineers maintained an eight-point advantage as they entered the fourth.

Madison Southern would put together their best offensive period of the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points. Unfortunately for them, the Lady Engineers would put up 18 of their own to seal the victory, 58-49.

Bellamy and Brewer would lead all scorers with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Danyeur scored 10 points on the night, while McKenzie Flynn and Treadway each finished with eight.

One of the biggest takeaways from the game had to be Estill’s performance from the free throw line. The Lady Engineers typically shoot below 60-percent from the line as a team. On this night, Estill would knock down 15-of-20 attempts for an outstanding 75-percent.

Estill will need to continue that trend from the charity stripe, as well as their scoring distribution if they want to do something big in their next game.

The way the Lady Engineers are playing right now could manifest itself into post-season success, but it will be put to the test this Friday. Estill travels to Powell County to take on the Lady Pirates.

Powell County was district champions last season and so the Lady Engineers know that the road to this year’s title runs through Stanton. The Lady Pirates have had mixed results this year, including a loss to title favorites, Lee County. But anyone familiar with this rivalry should expect nothing less than a fiery matchup.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Powell County High School. The Lady Engineers will play first, followed by the Engineer boys as part of this district double-header.