Bertha Wilson Combs, 75, of Drowning Creek Road in Irvine, died Friday, January 6, at the Hospice Care Center in the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington following a long illness. She was born July 26, 1941, in Wagersville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Park and Stella Hurley Wolfinbarger. She was a retired custodian with Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She moved back to Estill County in 2006 and was a member of the Victory Tabernacle Church of God. She was preceded in death by three husbands; Chester Wilson, Winford Combs, and Hugh Kirby.

She is survived by two daughters: Stella Stanelli of Ft. Meyers, FL, and Brenda Howard of Richmond; a sister; Cleeta Faye Harrison of Lancaster; two brothers; Elijuh Wolfinbarger of Owen County, and James Wolfinbarger of Irvine; five grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Ann Moore; five siblings, Nannie Bea Rowe, Hubert, Park Jr., Robert J., and Clarence Wolfinbarger.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Geral Richardson. Burial in the Winston Cemetery.

Malcolm “Papa” Emanuel, 74, died at his home Dec. 24, 2016, in Paris, KY. He was born Aug. 4, 1942, in Vidalia, GA, to the late Wiley Edward Emanuel and Myrtle H. Emanuel. Malcolm was one of six children; He took great pride in his career as a soldier in the Vietnam War. He proudly and humbly served between 1963-1970. After returning home to Jacksonville, FL he began a 40+ year long career as a brick mason. Not just a hard-working career man, he was a husband and father. For the last 7 seven years Malcolm lived with his eldest daughter Franchesca and her husband Modou. Both Fran and Modou dedicated many days and nights caring for him. He may have suffered but he fought a grand battle all the way to the end but he did not ever lose his dignity through it all. He did not lose his fight because of the hope of the resurrection. We will all see him again in pure health soon. So many helped care for Malcolm including: Charlie (Fran’s ex-husband), Robin, Sydney, Leara, Gina, Jessica, Nelson, Beverly’s Angels, and Papa’s special friend, James Cowen.

He is survived by three children including Franchesca and husband, Modou, Malcolm James Jr. and wife, Judy, and Robin and wife, Sydney; his wife, Jimmie Bath; a sister, Evalene; three neices Donna Marie, Connie Hendrix, and Mary Henry; five grandchildren, Derek Emanule and wife, Jennifer Emanuel, Melinda Diaz-Loach and husband, Eulises Diaz-DeLoach, Jessica DeLoach-Carrillo and husband, Agustin DeLoach-Carrillo, Mikayla Mendoza and husband, Justin Mendoza, Thomas Gomez and wife, Kaitlyn Gomez; and eight great grandchildren, Julian, Shandi, Aiden, Colton, Natalia, Cristian, Jocelyn, and baby Jaxon.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda “Mandi”; a brother, Buddy Emanuel; and three sisters, Pearlie and husband, Wes, Aunt Mickey and husband, J.W., and Edna and husband, Howard; and his ex-wife, Dorris Dennis (Thompson);

Visitation was Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 with a Memorial Service immediately following at River of Life Ministries Church in Paris, KY. Burial in Glennville, Georgia Military Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Betty Lou Lane, 75, of South Irvine Road in Irvine died Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. She was born December 3, 1941 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Nathan and Viola Estes Gould. She was a retired school bus driver with the Estill County School System and a former 911 Dispatcher. She was of the Holiness faith and had lived in Estill County all of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer George Lane; two daughters, Sharon Richardson Taylor and husband, TerryTaylor of Estill County, and Tonya Richardson Floyd and husband, Gayle Floyd of Estill County; two sons, Tracy McQueen, Jr. and wife, Maliea McQueen of Estill County, and Jeff Gould and wife, Robin Gould of Estill County; a brother, Harold Gould and wife, Dixie Gould of Clark County; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers; Kelly Morefield and Elwood Gould.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, January 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Ben McQueen, John McQueen, Steven McQueen, Lucas Flynn, Dwayne Rose, Jon Lane, and Jared Kiser.

Raymond Gene McKinney, 78, of Reges Road in Irvine died Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Baptist Health Lexington following a long illness. He was born July 22, 1938 in Lee County and was the son of the late Buell and Nancy Marie Lynch McKinney. He was retired Tool & Die Journeyman with Bundy Tubing and was a former Deputy Sheriff and former volunteer with the Estill County Volunteer Fire Department. He was retired from the Estill County Fair Board where he served as Vice-President. He was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of the Ravenna Church of God and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Johnson McKinney; a son, Samuel Gene McKinney and wife, Esther McKinney of Estill County; three brothers, Ronnie McKinney and wife, Betty McKinney of Georgetown, Buell McKinney, Jr. and wife, Kay McKinney of Estill County, and John McKinney and wife, Roxie McKinney of Estill County; two grandchildren, Brianne (Zach) McKinney & Martin (Dakota) McKinney; two great grandchildren, Camille Spencer and Eli McKinney

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Marie Hopper, Lillie Mayes, and Faye Wolfinbarger; and five brothers, Jesse Hopper, Edward Hopper, Jim McKinney, Beverly Paul McKinney, and Dewey McKinney.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, January 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Rick Kirby. Burial at the Boian Cemetery.

Jeffrey Scott “Mutt” Miller, 54, of Irvine, passed away Thursday at his home. He was a native of Estill County and a concrete construction worker. He was the son of Raymond and Mary Sue Baker Miller. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Miller and a brother, Randy Miller. Mr. Miller had a great love for his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and was very involved in their lives.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Baker Miller; his spouse, Judy Rose; his step-son, Kevin Rose; his step-daughters, Amanda Rose, and Donna Rose; his brothers, Dennis Miller and wife, Trina Miller, Doug Miller and wife, Carolyn Miller, Billy Miller and girlfriend, Tammy Terry, and Bryan Miller; his sisters, Kim Miller, Charlotte Miller and boyfriend, Mike Estes, and Melinda Miller and boyfriend, Dan Philhower; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be private.

James Edward Sparks, 84, of Irvine died Friday, January 6, 2017 at UK Medical Center. He was born September 14, 1932 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Robert and Lillie Keith Sparks. He previously worked at Continental Metal Specialty and Robinson Tool & Die, he was also a United States Marine Corps veteran in the Korean War. Other than being an extremely hard worker, his passion was spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Jimbo Sparks and Lewis Sparks, both of Irvine; one daughter, Marilyn Tyree and husband, Glynn Tyree of Irvine; five grandchildren, Stacy Judd and husband, Lucus Judd of Greensburg, Kentucky, Joshua McIntosh of Morehead, Patricia Dixon and husband, Cecil Dixon, Sandy Sparks and botfriend, Jarod Mays and J.R. Sparks, all of Irvine; eight great grandchildren, Annalisa Trimble and Toni Marie Watkins, both of Greensburg, Kentucky, Makayla Trimble, David Dixon, Hayden McIntosh, Daniel Dixon, MaKenzie Smith and Maddox Mays, all of Irvine; two great-great grandchildren, Bayleigh Crowe of Berea and Dryden Smith of Richmond.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife in 2010, Mary Alcorn Sparks.

Memorial service will be Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be prior to the memorial from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., services will be at the New Beginning Fellowship in Irvine, Kentucky. Pastor Delvin Reece will be officiating. Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory.