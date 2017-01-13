Alcohol Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost in one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For more information, call 606-726-2119.

Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive on Sat., Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main St. in Irvine.

Charlie Company Breakfasts

There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

Estill Arts Council board meeting

The Estill Arts Council will have its monthly board meeting at the Estill County Public Library Tuesday, Jan. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. All board members are encouraged to attend. Members and potential members are invited to the meeting. The meeting is free and open o the public.

Free Excel Class

Workplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

Free Fiction Writing Workshop at the Library

Local writer Donna Crow will teach a free six-week fiction writing workshop at the Estill County Public Library. The workshop will run from January 17 through February 21, 2017, and will occur on Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Please call the library at 606-723-3030 for more information or to sign up for the workshop. All are welcome, but space is limited.

Free Movie Night

There will be a FREE movie night on Friday, January 20, at 6 p.m. at Ravenna Christian Church. There will be hot dogs/chili dogs, chips, drinks, and desserts. We will watch “Do You Believe?” This movie is from the makers of God’s Not Dead/God’s Not Dead 2. Please make plans to join us and bring a friend or two. Everyone is welcome!

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant. Emma Day will share information about “Girl Scouts.” Recent donations have been given for Kid’s Christmas, Christmas Light Contest, Christmas Parade Awards, Early Childhood books for South Irvine students, and Salvation Army. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time.

Memoir Writing for Adults

Local writer Donna Crow will again be teaching a free six-week memoir writing workshop in Estill County Public Library’s community room. The workshop will begin on January 17 and will run through February 28, 2017, but won’t meet on February 7. Workshops will occur on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Please call the library at 723-3030 for more information, or to register. All are welcome, but space is limited.

Memorial Baseball Tournament

The Youngstown Ohio Bob Cene Memorial 18u/17u Wood Bat Tournament is registering Kentucky and Ohio teams at youngstownclassb.com or contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581.

Memory Café- Richmond

The Memory Café is a social group comprised of people who have memory loss and their loved one(s). The Memory Café provides an informal setting for caregivers and their loved ones with memory problems to socialize and interact with other families. It encourages friendship and acceptance. This program is offered in partnership with the EKU Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy and the Alzheimer’s Association. Memory Cafe meets many times throughout the month. For more details and to register, call Katherine Nicholas, MS, OTR/L, QDCS at 859-893-0653 or email theplacetobe@eku.edu for more information. Registration required.

Mountain Mushroom Festival planning committee

The 27th annual Mountain Mushroom Festival will be April 29-30. You’re invited to come and be a part of the planning on Thursday, January 12, at 7 p.m. in Irvine City Hall, 101 Chestnut Street. Anyone interested in assisting with the festival is welcome to attend. For further information contact City Hall at 723-2554 or 723-1233.

Official GED test site

You no longer have to travel to a galaxy far far away in order to take your official GED test. You can take your GED test here in Estill Co. Upcoming testing dates are: January 14, 2017, and February 11, 2017. Call us today to find out more information on how you can sign up. Estill Co. Adult Learning Center, 200 Wallace Circle, Irvine, Kentucky 40336, 606-723-7323.

Next GED Test Date

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.