On Friday, December 2, 2016, 50 high school students traveled to West Irvine Intermediate to participate in Unite to Serve. Unite to Serve is a joint effort between all four Career and Technical Student Organizations [CTSO] at Estill County High School. The four organizations are FBLA, FCCLA, FFA, and HOSA.

The purpose of this event is to promote and encourage reading at an early age. The book selected this year was, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. Each organization planned a lesson/activity for the third grade students to participate in. FBLA organized the literacy strategy, FCCLA helped with the craft, FFA conducted a math activity and showed a video and served a snack, and HOSA read the book.

The day was coordinated between the West Irvine Family Resource Center Director, Sara Stringfield and the CTSO Advisors: FBLA: Paula Short, FCCLA: Kristen Wilson, FFA: Andrea Kirby and Lynn Miller, and HOSA: Joyce Parker.